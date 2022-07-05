Saizeriya Reopens Free-Flow Drink Bars At All S’pore Outlets, Remember Not To Reuse Your Cup

Saizeriya Announces Reopening Of Free-Flow Drink Bars At Singapore Outlets

Having established itself as a family-favourite casual dining restaurant in Singapore, customers of all ages often flock to Saizeriya to get Italian meals at affordable prices.

Besides its prices, one feature that stands out at every restaurant outlet is the drink bar that offers free-flow beverages, both hot and cold.

Unfortunately, the bars had to cease operations due to the Covid-19 measures implemented during the pandemic.

Good news for those who’ve missed the feature as free-flow drinks are now officially back at Saizeriya.

Free-flow drink bars progressively reopening at all outlets

The exciting news was first shared on the Official Singapore Saizeriya Facebook page on 7 Jun.

The Italian restaurant announced they are reopening their drink bars at the outlets mentioned in the post.

According to their latest update, the most recent outlets to reopen the drink bar are East Point, Orchard Gateway, Tampines One, PLQ mall, Woods Square on 29 Jun.

Just a day ago, on 28 Jun, NEX also joined the list.

In response to queries from MS News, Saizeriya confirmed that they have since reopened the free-flow drink bars at all outlets islandwide.

The bars were previously closed due to Phase 2 regulations. Their Condiment Station later followed suit.

Use a new cup when refilling

The return of Saizeriya’s drink bars may already excite many of us.

However, the restaurant stated that all customers have to wear their masks when they use the drink bars.

Additionally, they cannot reuse their glasses or cups when refilling, possibly due to hygiene concerns.

So keep in mind before you head over to refill your glass of Coke or orange juice.

Adhere to safety protocols at drink bars

We’re excited that the drink bars are back to complete customers’ dining experience at the Italian restaurant.

Now that they’re resuming operations, there’s no doubt the section will see a line of diners eagerly waiting their turn to refill their drinks.

Remember to wait patiently and adhere to the guidelines the restaurant has laid out above. Other than that, have a lovely time dining and downing your favourite beverages with your loved ones.

Featured image adapted from Official Singapore Saizeriya on Facebook and Facebook.