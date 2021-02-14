Sanrio Has My Melody & Pompompurin Fortune Cat Coin Banks To Store Your Hongbao Money

When visiting relatives for bai nian during CNY, one thing many look forward to is getting hongbao money from our aunties and uncles.

If your goal is to save a specific amount, here’s a coin bank that also brings you extra luck and prosperity.

Sanrio Japan will launch My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, and Pompompurin fortune cat coin banks.

Source

With these figurines by your side, we can save up for our financial goals in 2021 without investing in stocks.

Unfortunately, there’s no Hello Kitty fortune cat coin bank at the moment, but those who are fans of other Sanrio characters can take a peek at what’s in store below.

Sanrio fortune cat coin banks

Years ago, we went gaga over McDonald’s iconic My Melody Holder. Now, this new version can store all your savings so you can finally save up for a PS5 or another new purchase you’ve been eying.

Source

Pompompurin is a kawaii golden retriever that looks like a golden fortune cat.

Place this figurine on the entrance of your restaurant or shop and you’ll probably attract a horde of Sanrio fans.

Source

We can’t wait to pet this Cinnamoroll clothed in a blue cat costume that shows off his chubby pink cheeks.

Source

For those who can’t decide whether they’re a dog or cat person, why not have both? Introducing Pochacco, a dog and cat at the same time. Those who love all animals unreservedly will be drawn to his iconic black floppy ears and adorable kitty ears.

Source

Sanrio fans attracted to darker characters should look out for this Kuromi fortune cat. Just like usual, it seems Kuromi’s planning a villainous scheme, but perhaps that scheme will also bring some fortunes your way.

Source

Available in Sanrio Japan

The Sanrio Fortune Cat is only available on the Sanrio Japan website for S$25.11 (1980 yen) per figurine.

Source

We wish it’ll be available in local stores soon. Until then, you can make an Airfrov request or get a friend from Japan to ship it to your doorstep.

Achieve your financial goals in 2021

Some may doubt the power of fortune cats, but this version could help you resist spending your hongbao money in one go.

Here’s to hoping you and your family attract good fortune by displaying these figurines in your living room.

Know any Sanrio fans that also want extra huat and something cute to store your money in? Tag them in the comments below, because more good luck will always be a good thing.

