Formula One cancels Bahrain & Saudi Arabian Grands Prix amid Middle East conflict

Formula One removes Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, races not to be replaced

The Formula One (F1) races scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this April have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) made the announcement on Sunday (15 Mar), confirming that the races, initially planned for April, will not be rescheduled.

Originally, the F1 calendar had set the Bahrain Grand Prix as the fourth round from 10 to 12 April, followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah the week after for round five.

However, due to the escalating crisis in the region, both events have been called off.

FIA cites safety concerns and regional instability

In the statement, the FIA explained that despite efforts to explore alternatives, it was ultimately decided that the races could not proceed as planned.

The other racing series, FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy, will also be cancelled.

“The decision has been taken in full consultation with Formula One group, local promoters and our Member Clubs in the region,” the statement read.

The current F1 calendar comprises 24 rounds, which will now be reduced to 22.

FIA prioritises safety and well-being

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem emphasised that the organisation prioritises the safety and well-being of everyone involved in F1.

“We continue to hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events,” Mr Sulayem added.

He also acknowledged the significance of the Middle East races to the F1 season, expressing hope that they will return once the situation stabilises.

“My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

Middle East race organisers support FIA’s decision

Both Saudi Arabian and Bahraini Grand Prix organisers expressed their full support for the FIA’s decision.

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, stated that they “fully support” the cancellation of the race.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from all around the world back to Bahrain when F1 returns,” he added.

Similarly, HRH Prince Khalid bin Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Saudi Motorsport Company, echoed these sentiments.

“We understand the considerations behind this decision and remain in close partnership with Formula 1.”

Also Read: F1 charters flights as Middle East strikes disrupt travel for up to 1,000 personnel ahead of Australian GP

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from F1 and F1.