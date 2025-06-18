‘New scam’: Redditor warns of Facebook page posing as VivoCity linking to fake G-SHOCK website

Fake VivoCity Facebook page tricks shoppers with discounted G-SHOCK watches, Redditor warns of scam

An online scam has recently surfaced involving a fake Facebook page impersonating VivoCity and falsely advertising a massive G-SHOCK sale, with the ad linking to a fake website for the watch brand.

On Tuesday (17 June), a Redditor sounded the alarm about a “new scam” circulating on Facebook.

The post claimed that G-SHOCK’s “best-selling watch model” had sold out during the brand’s “VivoCity opening sale” — supposedly after shoppers queued for up to five hours under the blazing 35°C sun.

To appease disappointed customers, the fake page then announced that G-SHOCK would extend its 70% discount online, providing a link to a website that looked eerily legit.

Redditor points out red flags on fake G-SHOCK website

The OP expressed concern that the fake URL looked genuine at first, with small flaws that most people would not be able to distinguish.

They pointed out that the fake G-SHOCK link ended with “.ed.site”, unlike the official website, which ended with “.com”.

Additionally, the Facebook page impersonating VivoCity has zero followers and likes, which is suspicious for a well-known shopping mall’s page.

Other Redditors also chimed in, saying they had seen and reported the ad, but continue to come across it on the platform.

VivoCity & G-SHOCK urge customers to be cautious when shopping online

In response, VivoCity posted a notice on their website, saying they are aware of the fake profiles that “have been falsely representing and misusing information” from their official social media accounts.

They urged shoppers to verify promotions and announcements via VivoCity’s official Facebook page and to avoid giving personal details to suspicious accounts.

“Should you encounter any suspicious activity or receive messages from fake accounts, please report them to the respective social media platform,” they wrote.

In response to an enquiry from MS News, the spokesperson of MPACT Property Management added they have also put up a notice on social media reminding the public “to exercise caution when providing their personal information online”.

G-SHOCK Singapore has also posted a notice on Instagram, saying they have identified fake websites and social media accounts impersonating their company and reminding customers to be wary when shopping online.

MS News has reached out to G-SHOCK, and Meta for statements regarding the issue.

