Netizen in S’pore orders server rack on Lazada, receives keychain instead in “potential scam”

Netizen receives keychain instead of server rack from Lazada seller

Last Wednesday (4 June), a netizen took to Reddit to warn others about a “potential scam” by a Lazada seller.

According to the OP’s post, she ordered a server rack – a metal frame used to store IT equipment – despite her initial doubts regarding the platform.

She explained that she had already felt that the listing was off due to wrong specifications on the item, but purchased it anyway as there were only a few sellers on the market.

To the OP’s surprise, she received a small keychain instead of the much larger server rack.

Seller urged her not to file for refund yet

Along with the keychain was a printed message telling OP that her actual order was going to take three to five days longer to deliver, as it was “tax-free.”

To prevent the platform from automatically cancelling the order due to the delay, the seller said they would send her a gift—the keychain — first.

The seller also urged OP to wait for a week for the server rack to arrive and not to appeal for a refund within this timeframe.

OP wrote she became suspicious she was experiencing a “potential scam” as the message sounded too reassuring, adding that waiting a week before taking action would make her order non-refundable.

“Every time I text the seller, it’s always the same automated response,” she said in response to one of the comments.

Netizen unable to voice complaint to Lazada

The OP – 38-year-old Lucy, who works in the IT industry – said she has not been able to reach Lazada to voice her complaint.

“There’s no way for me to reach out to Lazada through [the] app, actually,” she told MS News.

She has tried to use the chat feature on the app to ask to speak to a live agent, but her attempts were unsuccessful. However, she admits she has yet to try calling their hotline.

Fortunately, Lucy has received a full refund for her order within an hour of initiating the process.

Despite this, Lucy said she would not be using Lazada anymore as the recent incident was her second “bad experience” on the platform.

MS News has reached out to Lazada Singapore for their comments on the incident.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.