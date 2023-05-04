SCDF Personnel Pay Tribute To Fallen Firefighters, 2 Lost Their Lives In Tragic Incidents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Personnel Pay Tribute To Deceased Officers On International Firefighters’ Day

On Thursday (4 May), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) commemorated International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) by paying tribute to those who fell in the line of duty.

All personnel stood in solidarity, donning red and blue ribbons on their uniforms.

During the ceremony, commanders paid special tribute to SGT Shaik Amran Bin Shaik Jamal and SGT1 Edward H Go, who passed away in 2006 and 2022 respectively.

SCDF personnel pay tribute to fallen firefighters

Taking to Facebook, the SCDF shared that they commemorated IFFD today (4 May) by recognising and honouring the sacrifices officers have made in the line of duty.

To mark the occasion, SCDF personnel donned a red and blue ribbon each and stood to commemorate fallen firefighters.

“The ribbon colours symbolise fire and water respectively, and are also internationally associated with the emergency services across the globe,” SCDF said.

Pictures show personnel standing solemnly in their uniforms with their heads bowed and holding their headgear to the side.

Commanders of frontline units also read out a message during the observance ceremony to commemorate the late SGT Shaik and SGT1 Go.

Firefighters passed away in separate operations

In January 2006, SGT Shaik became the first officer to die in the line of duty since the formation of SCDF, according to a local blog that cited The Straits Times’ report.

Responding to an alert regarding a fire, he was reportedly driving a team of three other firefighters to the operation when a collision occurred between the vehicle and a car at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and 7.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and crash into a nearby taxi.

SGT Shaik later passed away in Tan Tock Seng Hospital from multiple head injuries.

Over a decade later, SGT1 Go lost his life in a firefighting operation at Block 91 Henderson Road.

A full-time National Serviceman (NSF) during the incident in December 2022, SGT1 Go was attending to a fire with his fellow firefighters at a fourth-floor unit.

He reportedly collapsed halfway through the operation and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH). The SCDF later confirmed the young man’s passing.

SCDF posthumously promoted him to the rank of SGT1. Investigations into the operation also began thereafter.

Concluding the post, SCDF expressed their gratitude for their personnel:

Every day, our firefighters and paramedics put their lives on the line to keep Singapore safe. To all our lifesavers, both past and present, thank you for your dedication to duty.

