School In China Rewards Top Students With Raw Pork, Recipients Love Meaty Prize For Practicality

School In China Gives High-Achieving Students Raw Pork As Reward

To encourage good grades, parents and schools will promise students rewards from time to time.

Sometimes, rewards will also be given for partaking in extracurricular activities, especially those involving creativity.

While students usually get cash or the latest tech gadget, one school in China has bucked the trend by gifting them with… a piece of meat.

At the start of each semester, the school reportedly awards its high-achieving students – as well as teachers – with a slab of raw pork.

While some netizens praised the practicality of the prize, others criticised the students for not being more gracious in receiving it.

School has been giving pork as reward for 3 years

A staff member from the school, which is located in Luzhou, Sichuan Province, told Jimu News that they have been rewarding students and teachers with raw pork for three years.

The meat is sponsored by school alumni, and recipients went home with 91 pieces of pork this semester.

A video of a prize-giving ceremony shows students lining up to receive a slab of pork tied with red string before entering the school.

They then stand on a stage to pose with their prizes, while an LED billboard hanging overhead indicates the commencement of the fall semester.

An onscreen text appears with an idiom declaring that youths are the pillars of a strong nation.

Raw pork reward has approval of students and teachers

The staff member also told the publication that students and teachers have responded well to the reward, calling it a practical one.

“It is an acknowledgement of our work,” said a teacher. “To me, it is an honour to receive one.”

Although netizens responded positively to the reward, many seemed to have an issue with how the students accepted it, which they deemed rude.

The majority of them chastised the young students for not receiving the gift with two hands, as per Chinese custom.

One netizen said that while the students may be culturally well-rounded, it does not equate to having good morals.

They then pointed out that all the students accepted the pork with only one hand and turned away without saying “thank you”.

However, some shot back at the naysayers, stating that the focus should be on the reward and that as long as both students and parents are happy, netizens should not cast judgement on the children’s character.

Hope the reward motivates students to excel further

As unusual as the reward seems, what matters most is whether it does its job of boosting the students’ and teachers’ morale.

Although it may not be as glamorous as the latest smartphone or video game, it is a sensible gift that will benefit both students and their families.

Seeing as the practice has been running for three years, we’ll take that as a sign that it’s working out well for the school.

What are your thoughts on this meaty prize? Sound off in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.