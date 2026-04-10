Scoot expands Indonesia network to Belitung and Pontianak, increases flight frequencies for popular destinations

Scoot to expand flight network across Indonesia, more flights to be offered in North Asia and Europe

Scoot is expanding its Indonesia network with two new destinations, Belitung and Pontianak.

The move comes as travel demand picks up ahead of the mid-year school holidays, with more flights also being added to popular cities.

The flights will be operated by the Embraer E190-e2, and will start in May and June.

Affordable flights to new parts of Indonesia

From 3 May, the budget airline will fly twice a week to Belitung. One-way economy class fares to Belitung will start from S$99.

Located off the eastern coast of Sumatra, Belitung is known for its clear waters, striking granite rock formations, and laid-back island vibes. It’s also home to the rare Belitung tarsier, a tiny nocturnal primate unique to the island.

Meanwhile, flights to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan, will start on 29 June, with services running three times weekly.

The city sits right on the equator and features the iconic Equator Monument, where visitors can stand between the northern and southern hemispheres. It’s also well-known for its food scene and riverside charm along the Kapuas River.

A one-way economy class ticket will start from $129.

More flights to Bali and other popular cities

Beyond the new routes, Scoot is ramping up flight frequencies across its network between April and June.

Flights to Phuket will increase from 17 to 21 times weekly, while flights to Sibu will increase from three to four times weekly.

From June, flights to Bali and Jakarta will increase to 28 to 35 times weekly.

Other cities in Indonesia will also have more flights offered weekly:

Labuan Bajo, Indonesia: from two to three

Lombok, Indonesia: from four to 10

Manado, Indonesia: from six to daily

Additional flights to North Asia and Europe

Other parts of the world will also have an increase in flight frequencies, with Okinawa having four flights weekly from April.

Changsha, China, will have flights increased from four to five times weekly.

As for Europe, the flight frequencies to Vienna will increase from three to four times weekly from June.

Increased flight frequencies for upcoming holidays

These changes aim to accommodate higher travel demand, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

With the addition of Belitung and Pontianak, Scoot’s network will grow to 85 destinations across 18 countries and territories.

According to Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Leslie Thng, the expansion “strengthens the SIA Group’s network connectivity through Singapore”.

He added: “We remain committed to providing our customers with more travel options and enjoyable journeys with Scoot.”

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Featured image courtesy of Scoot.