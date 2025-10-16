Scoot expands Indonesian flights with 4 new destinations & increases flight frequencies to Southeast Asian cities

Scoot will commence flights to four new destinations in Indonesia from Dec 2025

Just in time for the holiday season, travellers can soon fly directly to four new Indonesian destinations with Scoot.

The low-cost carrier, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is also boosting flight frequencies across Southeast Asia to meet rising travel demand.

In a media release on Wednesday (15 Oct), Scoot announced that it will progressively launch flights to Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang, and Semarang between Dec 2025 and Feb 2026.

The new services offer convenient access to iconic Indonesian sites, including Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and Lake Toba, the world’s largest volcanic lake.

Affordable fares to new destinations

One-way Economy fares start at:

S$170 to Labuan Bajo

S$108 to Medan

S$129 to Palembang

S$125 to Semarang

Tickets can be booked via Scoot’s website and mobile app.

Once all new routes are launched, Scoot will operate over 120 weekly flights to 15 Indonesian cities from Feb 2026, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Boosted flight frequencies for holiday season

Apart from Indonesia, Scoot will progressively increase its flight frequencies to existing destinations within Southeast Asia from Oct 2025, to accommodate stronger travel demands during the upcoming holiday season.

For example, services to Bangkok will rise from 39 to 42 times a week from Oct 2025.

Penang will also see increased flight services from 21 to 28 times weekly from Nov 2025.

Other destinations with enhanced frequencies include Bali, Jakarta, Koh Samui, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Manado, Surabaya, Vientiane, and Yogyakarta.

Scoot CEO Leslie Thng said the expansion reflects the airline’s dedication to “strengthen connectivity in the region” and provide “accessible and seamless travel options”.

“We will continue to seize new opportunities to expand our footprint and offer customers more travel options and memorable experiences,” he added.

