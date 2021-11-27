Animal Welfare Group Seeks Donations To Nurse Dog Back To Health

Singaporeans are used to seeing our community dogs wandering the streets, and may not bat an eyelid at them.

But even the most unfeeling person’s heart would break upon seeing this poor doggo who’s literally reduced to skin and bones.

He needs someone who’s willing to open their home to him, or donations to nurse him back to health.

Dog found wandering by passer-by

The plight of street dog Bobby was shared by local welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore in a Facebook post on Friday (26 Nov).

Apparently, he was found wandering on the street by a passer-by named Jeanne.

The kind woman alerted the welfare group, and they decided to help him despite already have 4 other rescued dogs to deal with.

Dog was in a sad state

When Bobby came to them, he was in a sad state.

The unfortunate dog’s body was so emaciated that his ribs were clearly showing. It seemed he hadn’t eaten in weeks.

He also had almost no fur left on his torso, save for a few strands here and there.

It’s uncertain what caused him to end up like that.

Dog’s blood work is good

Thankfully, things weren’t as bad as they seemed.

Jeanne brought him to the vet and his overall blood work turned out to be good.

However, judging from his condition, he obviously needs some tender loving care to get back to full health.

Adopter being sought

Chained Dog Awareness is now seeking an adopter for Bobby – someone who’s willing to take the time to nurse him back to health and provide some stability in his life.

They assured those who’re worried they may not be able to take on the responsibility that he’ll be very easy to handle.

He’s currently with a fosterer, and has been observed to be very well-behaved, they added.

Not only does can he walk on a leash with no problems, he can also use a pee pad to relieve himself.

Bobby is definitely a very good boy indeed!

Donations also welcome

If adopting a dog is too much, the group is also appealing for donations.

That’s because his medical bill has so far come up to $473.47.

Jeanne has generously paid $200, leaving $273.47 more to settle.

Some nutritional food and supplements to boost Bobby’s health will also be welcome.

Do send a private message to Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore if you would like to help in adopting him, or donating cash and food.

Do help if you can

Seeing a helpless dog in such poor shape is truly heartbreaking, so if you can help him in any way, please don’t hesitate.

With some proper nutrition, he should get better again – but will anybody be willing to give him the care he needs?

Hopefully, Bobby will find a forever home where he will no longer have to starve again.

