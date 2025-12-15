Runner loses bag after leaving it behind tree to avoid S$25 fee at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Runner tries to bypasss Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon S$25 bag deposit fee, plan backfires

A participant in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) has shared how his attempt to avoid a S$25 bag drop fee backfired, leaving him unable to recover his belongings after the race.

The runner said confusion on the ground, and the alleged removal of unattended bags by staff ultimately resulted in him losing his bag, even though the fee was later waived following complaints.

Runner shocked by S$25 bag deposit fee

On Saturday (6 Dec), entrepreneur and content creator Kiki Darling took part in the SCSM 5km race.

Together with his friend, he arrived at the F1 pit — the race’s starting point — at about 6.30am.

Speaking to MS News, he said he was “shocked” to learn that runners had to pay a S$25 deposit fee per bag.

When he suggested placing both bags under one deposit, a staff member allegedly told them that each runner would still need to pay S$25.

Unwilling to fork out the amount, the pair decided to leave their bags behind a nearby tree instead, a move he said many other runners were also making at the time.

His bag contained his IC, wallet, earphones, work uniform, extra clothes, toiletries, and a newly purchased book.

“[There’s] one way to find out if we still have our bags,” he joked nervously in his video.

Post-race search turns chaotic

After completing the race at The Padang at about 9.20am, Kiki Darling and his friend walked back to the F1 pit to retrieve their belongings.

However, they were allegedly told that the area was under “lockdown”.

Nonetheless, a staff member reportedly mentioned a “small possibility” that unattended bags had been moved to The Padang, with loitering items transported to the finish area.

When they made their way back, they were “distraught” to find staff members unable to confirm where the bags had gone or how to retrieve them.

Kiki Darling told MS News that staff gave them “very weird timelines” on when they might be allowed to collect their belongings.

Several other runners were also seen searching for missing bags.

“All because we don’t want to pay S$25,” he said. “S$25 is damn expensive!”

While he admitted that leaving his bag unattended was partly his fault, he felt communication between SCSM staff and participants could have been much clearer.

He added that it was his first time running in the SCSM, though his friend — a past participant — was confident they could leave their bags at the F1 Pit Building and collect them later.

Bag deposit fee allegedly waived after complaints

Under his TikTok post, a commenter later claimed that the bag deposit fee was eventually waived after numerous runners complained about long queues.

In response, Kiki Darling uploaded a follow-up video, lamenting that he had lost his bag “for free”.

Speaking to MS News, he described the revelation as “quite funny” but said it “added salt to the wound”.

He also confirmed that he has yet to receive any follow-up from SCSM organisers regarding his missing belongings.

Overall, he felt that the event organisers “messed up a lot” as race participants faced several issues.

He cited congested exits and staff members who were unable to answer basic questions, such as directions to the information counter.

Still, he acknowledged that large-scale events are “prone to mishaps”.

“I just hope I get my bag back,” he said.

MS News has reached out to the SCSM organisers for comment.

Featured image adapted from @iamkikidarling on TikTok.