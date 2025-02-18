Self-proclaimed Internet celebrity harasses man, pretends to throw pot at pregnant woman in M’sia

Self-proclaimed Internet celebrity causes a scene at clinic in Malaysia

A self-proclaimed Internet celebrity recently caused a scene at an ophthalmology clinic in Puchong, Malaysia, harassing a man and even pretending to throw a pot at a pregnant customer.

The incident, which took place on the morning of 11 Feb, was shared on Facebook by the pregnant woman’s husband, Wee Cher Wei.

He posted eight videos of the altercation on 12 Feb, with one video gaining 3.2 million views.

OP calls police on woman causing a scene

According to Mr Wee’s post, he and his wife were waiting at the clinic when they overheard a female customer showing her Instagram to a staff member.

“I guessed she might be trying to ask for a discount or free stuff by showing how many followers she had,” OP speculated.

Soon after, the couple heard screams and vulgarities coming from the reception area.

Upon checking, they discovered the woman filming, yelling, and seemingly “about to physically assault” the staff, who appeared “shocked and terrified”.

When Mr Wee called the police, the woman, a self-proclaimed influencer, continued her outburst, repeatedly saying offensive things.

Things escalated further as the couple sat and waited for police to arrive.

Woman harasses man and yells racial slurs at staff

Mr Wee asked his wife and the staff to record everything for evidence, which set off the woman.

She starting insulting his pregnant wife and their unborn baby, even attempting to throw a small flower pot at her.

The woman then sat closer to the pregnant wife, showing her something on her phone, prompting Mr Wee to pull his wife away.

When the staff sought help from a man next door, the woman’s took a bizarre turn — she starting acting flirtatious towards him.

She touched him, pointed to his groin with her feet, and made suggestive gestures, making him uncomfortable enough to back away.

When the woman returned to the clinic, she started hurling racially charged insults at a Muslim staff member, asking her if she prayed and calling her hijab “ugly” while also pushing her.

Woman insults police officers who arrived at the scene

The police arrived 30 minutes later but were not spared from the woman’s insults.

She yelled at them, boldly asking one officer if he prayed and if he carried a gun.

It wasn’t until Mr Wee told her that she would be in big trouble if she continued her insults, that the woman finally stopped and sat down.

However, the police informed Mr Wee that they could not act at the moment because they were male, and they had to wait for a female officer.

Two hours later, when the female officer arrived, the woman resumed her tirade.

Mr Wee and his wife had to leave at that point, and it remains unclear whether the woman was arrested.

