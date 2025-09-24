Sembawang resident provides meals for over 100 construction workers as appreciation for hard work

Sembawang resident gives 100 meals to workers as thanks, says it’s ‘about dignity & respect’

Construction workers spend long hours under the scorching sun building Singapore’s homes and communities, and last Saturday (20 Sept), a Sembawang resident decided to show his gratitude in a simple but powerful way — by buying them 100 meals.

That afternoon, a community basketball team at Block 356A Admiralty Drive noticed their neighbour, Mr Satya, handing out packed lunches to the workers.

What seemed like a celebration turned out to be something more meaningful: a gesture of appreciation for the men who had been installing solar panels in the estate.

Sembawang resident orders 100 vegetarian meals for construction workers

Mr Satya, a Grassroots Leader, told MS News that he provided the construction workers with 100 vegetarian meals that day.

He had been watching them installing solar panels in the estate over the past month.

“They are the ones building our homes and communities, and providing them a meal is a small way to thank them,” he said to MS News.

Mr Satya added that he had informed the workers about the meals two days in advance so they wouldn’t need to pack their own lunches that day.

Lunches remind workers that residents appreciate their efforts

“They work very hard under the hot sun every day, and I just wanted to show some care and appreciation for their effort,” Mr Satya said.

The Sembawang resident said it wasn’t just about food, but rather about “dignity, respect, and reminding the workers that people value their efforts”.

Mr Satya explained that he has been doing meal provisions like this around once or twice annually for the past few years.

He ordered the meals in bulk, he said, joking that these ones weren’t scam orders.

The anonymous community basketball player and MS News reader who had observed the event described it as a “true Good Samaritan moment”.

“A simple act of kindness, [but] a big difference in their day.”

