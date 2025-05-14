Woman in M’sia allegedly forced to send nudes after applying for S$910 loan, scammers later used it to blackmail her

Woman in Malaysia allegedly forced to send nudes after applying for S$910 loan, later blackmailed by scammers

What was supposed to be a small loan turned into a harrowing ordeal when a Malaysian woman was allegedly coerced into sending nude photos to scammers, who later used the explicit images to blackmail her.

The woman, surnamed Koh, had applied for a RM3,000 (S$910) loan online. Instead of receiving help, she was thrust into a terrifying spiral of extortion, harassment, and shame.

Woman lost her job, had to pay car loan

Speaking to reporters at Wisma MCA on Tuesday (13 May), Ms Koh explained that she had recently lost her job as a secretary in Kuala Lumpur.

With her finances in ruins and her car five months behind on loan repayments, the vehicle was eventually repossessed, reports China Press.

Afraid to worry her parents, she turned to a loan advertisement she found on social media, not knowing it was a scam.

Scammers demanded upfront fees before releasing funds

After reaching out to the supposed lender, she was redirected to WhatsApp, where she was instructed to fill in personal details and pay a RM1,000 (S$300) “processing fee”.

Confused about why she had to pay to borrow money, she questioned the request, but the scammers insisted there was no other way to access the loan.

Out of options, Koh borrowed from a friend and transferred the fee in two instalments. But the scammers rejected it, claiming the full amount must be paid in one go.

“But I really had no money to pay, so the loan shark asked me for nude photos,” she recounted.

Sent nudes to scammers but was asked to make another transaction

In a desperate attempt to get the loan approved, Ms Koh complied, sending a photo of her naked upper body. But that wasn’t the end.

The scammers demanded full-body nudes, and after she complied, they insisted on another RM1,000 (S$310) handling fee, which her friend once again helped her cover.

Still, there was no loan. Subsequently, the scammers claimed she needed a legal support letter from a lawyer to proceed with the loan, which she had refused.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), at this point, Ms Koh requested to cancel the loan agreement, but was asked to pay another RM1,800 (S$544) “cancellation fee”.

Scammers threatened to release nude photos

After refusing to pay, the scammers then threatened to publish her nude photos.

“When I decided to stop responding, the loan sharks began harassing me by not only informing my parents about the loan, but also threatening to release my nude photos unless I paid the cancellation fee,” she said.

Terrified and overwhelmed, she eventually lodged a police report at the Brickfields Police Station, NST reported.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times.