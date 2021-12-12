Resident Instructed By Sengkang Town Council To Clear Corridor Clutter

Here in Singapore, many of us live in HDB units. Hence, we’re often in close proximity with our neighbours.

Under such circumstances, it can be frustrating when neighbours are inconsiderate about using shared spaces such as corridors.

In Sengkang, a resident has allegedly been using the corridor as a storeroom, cluttering it with shelves and furniture, leaving little space for others to get past or reach the elevators. This has been going on for 3 years

A neighbour shared that she had even arranged to move out to avoid conflict with the resident.

Sengkang resident clutters corridors with boxes & bags

According to Shin Min Daily News, the resident, who lives at Block 228B Compassvale Walk, has allegedly been using the shared corridor as a storage space.

She lives next to the lift landing and apparently uses the space outside her unit to store furniture, leaving less than a 1m space for others to walk to the lift.

From pictures, an extensive array of items can be seen stacked around, from bags to coffee machines, gym equipment and even a washing machine.

Besides the corridor and lift landing, the stairwell was also not spared. There were also suitcases and furniture placed there.

Resident instructed to clear items

The resident is a secondhand goods dealer, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Besides the shared corridor space, her unit was also filled with items. Sometimes, customers will visit her house to purchase items.

Neighbours shared that this situation has been going on for the past 3 years.

While a neighbour said the items do not bring major inconvenience, the cluttered corridor is a major fire and safety hazard.

Shin Min Daily News shared that the town council had notified the resident to clear her items from the space by 10 Dec.

MS News has reached out to Sengkang Town Council for more information on the matter.

Neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

This is a longstanding issue. One neighbour, Ms Tan, has even decided to move out next month to avoid a dispute with the resident.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Tan said she had contacted relevant authorities about the resident many times.

She added that authorities would often come down to inspect the situation and ask that the resident clear her items.

The resident would usually oblige. However, a few days later, neighbours claimed that she would begin collecting items in the corridor again.

Be considerate to neighbours

While it is acceptable to leave some items outside our units, we should always be considerate and ensure it does not affect others.

The resident’s use of the lift landing and corridor to store items poses a danger to all residents.

Hopefully, with the help of authorities, the resident will be able to manage better and find a solution to her storage situation for the safety of everyone.

