Fans treated to dance show while being ushered to Stadium MRT after SEVENTEEN concert, crowd clears in 1 hour

Dancers keep crowd entertained during orderly move to MRT station after SEVENTEEN concert on 7 March

Anyone who has attended a major concert at the National Stadium in recent years would likely be familiar with The Kallang’s smooth and uniquely lively post-show routine.

Once the lights go up, concertgoers are typically guided in an orderly flow towards the nearby Stadium MRT station, often with music from the night’s performers playing over speakers to keep the energy going.

But after K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s show on Saturday (7 March), things were taken up a notch, turning what could have been the usual post-concert shuffle into an extension of the party itself.

Turning post-concert walk into mini after-party

Shortly after the concert ended at around 10pm, dancers from DOUBLE R. SQUAD appeared along the route to Stadium MRT station, performing choreographed routines to SEVENTEEN hits on two mini-stages.

Instead of simply filing out of the venue with a severe case of PCD (post-concert depression), fans waiting in line were entertained by the dancers, with many singing along and even bopping to the tunes.

The performers were also armed with bubble-blowing guns, filling the air with colourful bubbles that added a playful, festival-like atmosphere to the late-night exit.

The combination of music, dancing, and bubbles gave Carats — as SEVENTEEN fans are called — something to smile about as they made their way out, adding a little extra sparkle to an already dazzling night and turning the journey home into one last encore.

Measures put in place amid Circle Line works

The extra entertainment also served a practical purpose.

From 17 Jan to 19 April 2026, parts of the Circle Line — where Stadium MRT is located — are operating on a single platform as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) carries out tunnel-strengthening works between Mountbatten, Dakota, and Paya Lebar stations.

With trains sharing a single tunnel along this stretch, headways have increased to about 10 minutes instead of the usual three, which may lead to longer waiting times.

In anticipation of this, The Kallang had earlier issued advisories on social media encouraging concertgoers to consider alternative routes, including Kallang MRT and Tanjong Rhu MRT stations.

On the night of the concert, the venue’s operations team was also on the ground directing patrons to these alternative stations to help spread out the crowd.

The dancers were brought in partly as a contingency measure so that, if waiting times at Stadium MRT became longer than usual, fans would still have something entertaining to watch while queuing.

And judging from the upbeat atmosphere, the strategy appeared to work well.

Everything flowed smoothly without incident, and thanks to the early advisories and on-site redirection efforts, the crowd had largely cleared by about 11pm, with fans able to head home smoothly after the show.

