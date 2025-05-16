14-year-old student in M’sia suffers severe bruising after public caning over wrong uniform

Student in Malaysia suffers severe bruising after public caning over wrong uniform

A 14-year-old student in Pahang, Malaysia suffered significant bruising after allegedly being publicly caned by a disciplinary teacher for wearing the wrong school uniform.

The incident, which took place at SMJK Chi Wen in Bentong, has sparked widespread public outrage, with many criticising the punishment as excessive and inappropriate.

Student’s mother heavily criticises school

In a Facebook post on Thursday (15 May), the student’s mother accused a teacher of inflicting visible bruising on her child after a uniform violation.

She claimed her son was caned in front of the entire school for wearing sports attire instead of the prescribed uniform.

The punishment was reportedly meted out during a school assembly.

Accompanying the post were photos showing the boy’s injuries, which included large, dark bruises and swollen areas on his buttocks.

Distressed, the mother questioned the severity of the punishment, saying:

This kind of physical punishment is too much. If I didn’t know better, I would’ve thought he committed murder, arson, or rape.

She added that her son was in so much pain that he could neither sit nor lie down comfortably after the caning.

“Who could tolerate this kind of treatment?” she asked.

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing outrage over the teacher’s actions.

One commenter wrote that anyone lacking patience should not be a teacher, adding that educators should never take out their stress on students.

Others called on the Ministry of Education to act swiftly, investigate the case thoroughly, and ensure accountability.

Boy was among 40 students punished for wrong attire

On Friday (16 May), the student and his mother spoke to reporters at their home, recounting the incident in greater detail.

He said he was among around 40 students punished for wearing sports attire instead of the prescribed school uniform.

During a hall assembly, those in the wrong attire were called to the front and caned in full view of the entire school.

According to the student, boys received three strokes, while girls were caned twice on their palms.

He added that although he had previously been caned once for a similar offence, the punishment was noticeably more severe this time.

“It seems like the more frequently they check, the harsher the punishment becomes,” he remarked.

Mother calls for apology

The student’s mother said she was heartbroken after seeing the bruises on her son’s buttocks and immediately brought him to the police station.

Officers conducted an initial assessment and referred them to the hospital for a medical examination.

She emphasised that while she accepts the need for discipline, the punishment was excessive.

She is calling for a formal apology, a proper explanation, and for the teacher involved to be reassigned.

The school has said it is still investigating the matter and declined to comment further.

Pahang state assembly Deputy Speaker Lee Chin Chen confirmed that the Bentong District Education Office has launched a probe.

He stated that a meeting involving the family, school representatives, and education officials is scheduled for Monday (19 May), with the final decision left to the parents.

Featured image adapted from Cherly Kam on Facebook.