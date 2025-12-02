S’porean man sexually abused sister for over 10 years, gets 10 years’ jail & 24 strokes of cane 

Singaporean man sexually abused sister who was 6 years younger

A Singaporean man was sentenced to 10 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane for sexually abusing his sister for over 10 years, from when she was seven and he was 13.

The offences had reportedly taken place in the family home and in the backseat of the family car.

Man started sexually abusing sister in 2007

According to CNA, the offender abused his sister over a period of 11 years, between 2007 and 2018.

Most of the offences had happened when the girl was below 12, and did not have the capacity to consent.

However, court documents noted that the offender did not exert violence on the victim during the lewd acts.

The offences only came to light when the victim, who is now 25, confided in her partner and sisters.

Her sisters subsequently told their parents, before the victim lodged a police report.

The victim added that when her brother first assaulted her, she did not understand the sexual nature of his actions, as she was too young.

She added that she chose to maintain her silence over the years as she did not want to be judged, and she wanted to protect her family.

Defence said offender stopped of his “own volition”

Citing the victim’s lifelong trauma, the prosecution sought a jail sentence of between 10 and 12 years, as well as 24 strokes of the cane.

Defence lawyer Tanaya Kinjavdekar, however, said his client’s culpability should be viewed “through the lens of youth”.

She stated that by 2017 or 2018, the man had stopped of his “own volition”, as he knew it was “wrong” and felt “extremely remorseful”.

Additionally, Ms Tanaya said her client had a low risk of reoffending. This was due to “protective factors”, including the love and support of his fiancée, who has “stood by him” through the entire proceedings.

His family, while “appalled and shocked”, asked the court for leniency, said the defence.

The defence also said the offender had acted “out of sexual curiosity” and not “predatory intent”.

Man pleaded guilty to offences & asked for deferment to speak to family

In sentencing, Justice Mavis Chionh said the offender had abused the trust put in him as the victim’s older brother.

Citing an impact statement in which the victim said the experiences “completely altered her view of intimacy”, Justice Chionh said it was reasonable to infer that the offences had “taken a toll” on her.

The offender pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault by penetration and incest. Four charges, including attempted rape, were taken into consideration.

He was eventually sentenced to 10 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The 31-year-old asked for two months’ deferment, saying he needed to move out of his rental apartment.

This was rejected, upon which the defence asked for the same deferment period to spend the holidays with his family — he could finally speak to them as they were no longer prosecution witnesses.

He was eventually granted a two-week deferment and remains out on bail.

Also read: Man in S’pore raped daughter after being urged by girlfriend, gets 24 years’ jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rawf8 on Canva and by MS News. Picture on the left is for illustrative purposes only.