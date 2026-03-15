SFA recalls 2 additional infant formula products after toxin detected, 3 children affected in total

Infant formula products from Nestlé & Nature One recalled by SFA

Two more infant formula products have been recalled from shelves in Singapore after a toxin was detected, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Sunday (15 March).

This brings to 11 the number of products affected by the ongoing recall, with three children developing symptoms.

Infant formula recalled as a precaution after toxin detected

Cereulide toxin has been detected in the two latest infant formula products to be recalled, said SFA and CDA in its joint statement.

Thus, SFA has recalled these products as a precautionary measure:

Nestlé NAN HA2 (for infants) 800g, Batch 52750017C1

Nature One Dairy Premium Toddler Milk Formula – Stage 3 900g, Batch 326251110

The Nestlé product is from Switzerland, with an expiry date of 31 Oct 2027. It was detected by SFA following ongoing market surveillance.

The Nature One product is from Australia and expires on 10 Nov 2027 and 11 Nov 2027. It is meant for children above one year old, and was detected after SFA expanded testing to include these formula milk products.

No additional children have developed symptoms

SFA and CDA said no additional cases have developed symptoms after consuming the affected products.

Three children have so far been affected — the first case was announced by the authorities on 17 Jan while the other two were revealed on 30 Jan.

All three had “mild symptoms” likely associated with cereulide exposure, and have since recovered.

So far, no definitive clinical laboratory tests are available to confirm poisoning by cereulide.

CDA is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

Toxin may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps & diarrhoea

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus bacterium, SFA and CDA said.

It may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

These symptoms typically appear from 30 minutes to six hours of consumption, and will usually resolve within 24 hours.

However, vulnerable individuals like infants and immunocompromised persons have a higher risk of complications.

Thus, parents who have purchased the affected products should not feed them to their children. Children who have consumed the products should be sent for medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

‘Very small amount of residual stock’ withdrawn in Feb: Nestlé

In a press release on Sunday night, Nestlé informed consumers that “a very small amount of residual stock” of the latest affected product was “fully withdrawn” at the end of February.

It was from an older 2025 production batch, it added.

The withdrawal was part of a collaborative effort with SFA and “strictly on a precautionary basis”.

Customers who have remaining tins from this batch may contact Nestlé Consumer Services at 800 6011 633 for a refund.

About 5% of S’pore’s imported infant formula implicated

11 infant formula products have been recalled in Singapore so far due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin, including:

SFA and CDA said the implicated infant formula products make up about 5% of Singapore’s imported infant formula — “a minority of overall infant formula milk products available in Singapore”.

For children aged one and above, the affected batches of formula milk product meant for these children represent “a negligible portion” of the overall market supply, alternative options are “readily available”, they added.

Also read: 2 more infant formula products recalled after toxin detected, 1 child afflicted with symptoms

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Towfiqu barbhuiya on Pexels. Photo for illustration purposes only.