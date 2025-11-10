TikToker says S’pore entrepreneurs prefer foreign workers as S’poreans ‘take MC’, are ‘slow’ & ‘entitled’

TikToker claims that local entrepreneurs believe business can run well with just foreign workers

A TikToker has sparked heated debate after claiming that some Singapore entrepreneurs prefer hiring Filipino and Malaysian workers over locals, with some allegedly willing to lay off Singaporeans to make way for them.

The original poster (OP), who goes by @thegreatmelvinsoh on TikTok, said he made the observations after speaking with several local business owners.

His video, posted on Monday (3 Nov), quickly drew strong reactions from both sides of the employment divide.

Singaporean entrepreneurs call foreign workers ‘faster & better’

In the video, the OP started by saying that many local employees prefer hiring non-locals over Singaporeans, even if they do not publicly acknowledge this.

He also revealed that these business owners would rather lay off Singaporean employees to make way for foreign ones.

He claimed that many local employers quietly favour Malaysian and Filipino staff because they believe these workers are “quicker”, “better”, and “way more effective” than Singaporeans.

Singaporean workers thus pale in comparison, as they are seen as “slow” and “entitled”.

Additionally, he said many entrepreneurs felt that Singaporean workers “take MCs” and “complain a lot”.

Ultimately, local businesses believe that they can run smoothly with just Filipino and Malaysian team members.

“Remember, don’t hate on me, this is what I hear,” the OP said, admitting that he expected his video to draw flak and unhappiness from viewers.

‘Singaporeans are losing their competitive advantage’

Expanding on his point, he warned that Singaporeans may be losing their competitive edge in the workforce.

He noted that locals — especially university graduates — once had an advantage in skills and qualifications.

However, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), employers are increasingly able to find talent who can produce similar results using the same tools, regardless of nationality.

This, coupled with Singaporeans’ higher salary expectations, has made it harder for locals to compete with cheaper, equally capable foreign hires.

At the end of the video, the OP reiterated that he was not making a stand and did not have a solution, inviting others to share their opinions on the matter.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video ignited a wave of comments, with netizens divided on whether the claims were fair.

Many netizens agreed with the OP that Singaporean employees are losing out in the workforce, with several attributing it to foreign workers’ cheaper labour.

Another user speculated that they may be more desirable to employers who view them as “yes men”.

Furthermore, being away from home means that foreign workers have fewer external commitments and are thus able to work for longer hours.

Believing that Singaporeans are “too entitled to compete”, one netizen said that foreigners are “not to blame for taking jobs away”.

On the flip side, some defended Singaporean workers.

One user said that in his experience, it is not true that Singaporeans take more MCs than foreign employees.

Another said that if companies paid fairer wages, locals would be more motivated to meet expectations.

