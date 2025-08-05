Commemorative SG50 Lego set resurfaces online, sparks nostalgia among S’porean netizens

Singaporean netizens reminisce over SG50 Lego set after Redditor posts photo

As Singapore gears up to celebrate its 60th birthday, one Reddit post featuring the SG50 Lego set recently resurfaced online, sparking a wave of nostalgia among Singaporeans.

The set, originally given to students during Singapore’s Golden Jubilee celebrations by the Ministry of Education (MOE), became a cherished memento for many.

Seeing it again brought back fond memories among netizens of simpler times in school.

SG50 Lego set featured iconic local landmarks like Changi Airport & Gardens by the Bay

On Monday (4 Aug), Redditor u/Dittro shared a photo of their rediscovered SG50 Lego set, built during their secondary school days.

The “Building My SG” Lego set came with 244 pieces and could be assembled into mini replicas of iconic Singapore landmarks such as the Changi Airport Control Tower, Gardens by the Bay’s Supertrees, and the Cavenagh Bridge.

According to The Straits Times, more than 600,000 sets were distributed to students and teachers across primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

At the time, the Lego sets were such a hit that they appeared for resale on platforms like Carousell, prompting MOE to later release them for public purchase after National Day via their distributor, Duck Learning.

Lego set sparks nostalgia among netizens

The post triggered a wave of nostalgia in the comments section, accruing over 600 upvotes and dozens of comments.

Many are sharing how they still have the sets, with some even unopened. One user said their sealed set is stored away, prompting others to estimate its resale value at around S$15 to S$25.

Others fondly recalled using the Lego sets to come up with other innovative designs.

Looking back on how they had built a “flying ship” and a “tower on wheels” with their set, one netizen suggested that it would be nice if something similar could be done for SG60.

Above all, the sets reminded many of how much has changed since SG50, both personally and nationally.

Lego’s SG60 mural features Singapore’s largest Lego display

Although free Lego kits aren’t being distributed for SG60, the Lego Group has teamed up with the National Museum of Singapore to present the largest Lego mural in local history.

Consisting of 265,743 bricks, the record-breaking mural features colourful shophouses reminiscent of Singapore’s early commerce days.

The museum also features recognisable local landmarks built from Lego bricks, such as the Changi Airport Control Tower and Bumboats along the Singapore River.

The Lego art showcase will be running until 9 Aug.

Also read: Colourful container display set up at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to celebrate SG60

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from u/Dittro on Reddit.