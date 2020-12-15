Singapore Car With 2 Individuals Inside Allegedly ‘Shakes’ Violently

Whenever our car shakes violently, it’s usually a sign of a mechanical fault. But sometimes, the phenomenon can also be caused by human actions.

On Monday (14 Dec), footage started making rounds on social media of 2 individuals seemingly doing the ‘deed’ in a vehicle.

Police officers later arrived at the carpark, and the individuals were even seen questioned by the cops.

Car ‘shakes’ while parked at multi-storey carpark

In a video shared on the My Grandfather’s Road Telegram group, a naked man can be seen manoeuvring about inside a car with another individual, believed to be a lady.

The pair seem rather ‘excited’ at the time and completely oblivious to the fact that the car’s windscreen is transparent.

The Hyundai Elantra appears to be parked in an undisclosed multi-storey carpark at the time with no other vehicles around it.

Meanwhile, residents staying in the HDB block directly opposite the carpark have already begun filming down the ‘shaking’ car.

Police arrive at scene to check out ‘shaking’ car

Later, a police car was seen at the scene, with 2 officers speaking to the individuals.

The man, who was standing by the driver’s front door, was reportedly asked to produce his IC, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Thankfully, he had already put his striped shirt back on by that time.

Another female police officer was seen gesturing to the other individual from the other side of the car.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement. Stay tuned for more updates.

Appearing nude in public places is an offence

A lawyer interviewed by Lianhe Zaobao said the pair’s action might have contravened the law under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

This is also the Section of the law which individuals will be charged under if they are caught being naked in their houses while exposed to public view.

Those found guilty of such an offence face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of not more than 3 months, or both.

On the other hand, the lawyer also said that residents might have also broken the law by filming the lewd act.

According to the Films Act, anyone who “makes” obscene films – be it for exhibition, distribution, or otherwise – faces a fine of up to $40,000, a jail term of not more than 2 years, or both.

Subsequent offences would carry heavier sentences, with fines of up $100,000.

Hope the pair learns their lesson

Though everyone has their urges and desires, it’s best to satisfy them in a way which doesn’t break the law.

Engaging in such lewd acts in a public place could come as a nuisance for residents nearby, and might even be traumatising for young kids.

Let’s also not forget about the car’s suspension, which might have taken a heavy beating from the intense activities.

Jokes aside, we hope the pair learn their lesson and would refrain from such public activities in the future.

