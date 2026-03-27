Shanmugam posts video of Nee Soon lady feeding birds, calls it illegal amid ongoing enforcement efforts

‘It is difficult if some continue to behave this way’: Shanmugam calls out woman for feeding birds in Nee Soon

A video of a woman scattering slices of bread on the ground in Nee Soon, drawing a swarm of birds around her, has gone viral after being shared by Minister K. Shanmugam on Facebook.

In his post on Wednesday (25 March), the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs described the incident as “difficult”.

He also noted that what the woman is doing is illegal.

The clip shows her repeatedly tossing bread onto the ground as birds flock closely around her.

While it may be familiar in many Singapore heartlands, it is an act that authorities say should not be happening.

Bird feeding remains illegal in Singapore

Mr Shanmugam stressed that enforcement alone is not enough to curb the issue.

“We are trying our best to solve the problem,” he wrote. “But it is difficult if some continue to behave this way.”

Under Singapore law, feeding wildlife, including birds, is illegal. Offenders can face fines of up to S$10,000.

Despite this, the problem persists across estates.

In a written parliamentary reply by the Ministry of National Development in May 2024, authorities said that 203 offenders were issued advisories, warnings, or fines in 2023 alone.

Enforcement efforts face challenges

Agencies such as NParks work with Town Councils and grassroots organisations to monitor hotspots, including deploying CCTV cameras.

However, authorities noted that feeders may conceal their identities by wearing masks or caps, or operate in blind spots. This makes it harder to take action.

Members of the public have been encouraged to provide detailed reports and evidence to aid investigations.

Why feeding birds can do more harm than good

In the comment section of Mr Shanmugam’s post, while many condemned the lady, some suggested that she was feeding birds for “good karma”.

While some residents may feed birds out of compassion, authorities say the consequences can be serious for both people and wildlife.

According to NParks, feeding wildlife can lead to:

Unsustainable wildlife population growth, as animals reproduce in response to abundant food

Aggressive behaviour, with animals associating humans with food and becoming bolder

Health issues, as processed human food does not meet animals’ nutritional needs

Feeding can also dirty the environment and attract pests, further affecting public hygiene.

As Mr Shanmugam wrote in his post, the challenge remains ongoing, especially if such actions continue despite clear rules in place.

Also read: Man scatters rice outside AMK flat to feed birds, attracts flocks & annoys neighbours