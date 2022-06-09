SHEIN Customers Allegedly Find “Help Me” Messages On Labels, Brand Debunks Claims

TikTok Video Suggests SHEIN Employees Seek Help Via Messages On Clothing Labels

Oftentimes, viral videos can bring attention to matters that need a little more than their 15 minutes of fame.

Recently, a TikToker shared a video of her finding “help me” messages on the label of clothes from the popular fast-fashion brand, SHEIN.

The video allegedly claims that SHEIN uses child labour for their operations and that the kids are asking for help, presumably due to their poor working conditions.

However, SHEIN has since come out to debunk these claims in their own TikTok video.

Various forms of “Help Me” messages shown in viral TikTok video

On 26 May, a TikTok video posted by @nohreo15 went viral for its allegations that SHEIN workers are sending “help me” messages through clothes labels.

In the short 11-second clip, the video shows flashes of numerous clothes labels containing short, distressing messages, such as, “Help me” and “I have dental pain.”

It is worth noting that although none of the labels had SHEIN’s name on them, one of the clips contained the caption, “POV: the kids at SHEIN ask for help.”

@nohreo15 doubled down with the narrative when she called for others to boycott SHEIN in the comments section.

Once the video went viral, it spawned a whole slew of other videos with the same narrative.

One particular label has been used as an example.

This particular label has the words, “Need your help”, seen in the middle of a long string of words.

SHEIN debunks claims of “Help Me” labels

On 3 Jun, SHEIN shared their own TikTok video responding to the allegations made in the original video.

@shein_official Recently, several videos were posted on TikTok that contain misleading and false information about SHEIN. We want to make it very clear that we take supply chain matters seriously. Our strict Code of Conduct prohibits suppliers from using child or forced labor and we do not tolerate non-compliance. ♬ original sound – SHEIN

In their response, they debunked all the claims of labour cruelty levelled against them, calling them “misleading and false information”.

Tracing back every picture to its original source, SHEIN revealed that most of the labels with cries for help came from past stories of forced labour by other fashion brands.

Noting that one of the labels was “poorly worded”, SHEIN said it was simply an instruction asking customers to keep the fabric soft by using a softener.

The firm stressed that they take supply chain matters seriously.

SHEIN also has a code of conduct that includes policies against child and forced labour that they adhere to. “We do not tolerate non-compliance.”

There is a place in society for fast fashion

It’s undeniable that fast fashion has long been known for its environmental and unethical practices.

However, this category of clothes remains popular as it boosts consumer spending power and drives economic growth.

That said, it’s important that we find a balance between the two so both sides can exist.

