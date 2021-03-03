Shih Tzu Looking For A Forever Home After Owner Suffers A Stroke

Parting ways with a pet you’ve cared and loved for over the years isn’t easy.

But when life throws us curveballs, we just got to do our best to hit them out of the ballpark.

Unfortunately for Manny the Shih Tzu and her owner in Singapore, it looks like the pair will have to bid farewell to one another.

Her owner had suffered a stroke 2 weeks ago, and is no longer capable of caring for her. She is now in need of a new home.

Shih Tzu up for adoption

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 Mar), the 15-year-old doggo is looking for a forever home.

According to the OP, Manny’s owner, who is in her 80s, had just suffered a stroke 2 weeks ago.

She is now unable to care for the doggo due to her health condition.

Meet Manny the Shih Tzu

Manny is a 15-year-old Shih Tzu.

Not only does she have an excellent temperament, but she also gets along with anyone and everyone — other doggos included.

It is important to note that Manny has a chronic ear infection. Also, her vision is partially impaired due to cataracts.

However, the cute one is otherwise in healthy shape and eats well.

If you’re interested in giving Manny a forever home, click here.

Best wishes to Manny

Although parting ways with her owner might be distressing for the lil one, we hope that she’ll find eventual happiness in her new home.

We wish her current owner a speedy recovery, too. This way, they will still be able to meet up for future playtime.

Here’s to happier days ahead, Manny the Shih Tzu.

