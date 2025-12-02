SHINee’s Minho celebrates with crab feast after placing 2nd at S’pore Hyrox with Physical 100: star Hong Beom-Seok

Fans turn up to support SHINee’s Minho & Physical: 100’s Hong Beom-Seok at Hyrox Singapore

After a gruelling effort, SHINee member Minho and Physical 100: star Hong Beom-Seok clinched 2nd place in the Men’s Doubles event at Hyrox Singapore 2025.

Fans eagerly gathered to cheer the pair, who completed the intense fitness race in just over 55 minutes.

In true Singaporean style, Minho even celebrated the feat with two of the country’s iconic dishes — chilli crab and black pepper crab.

‘Surreal’ experience seeing Minho up close

On Sunday (30 Nov), K-pop idol Minho and Physical: 100 runner-up Hong Beom-Seok competed in the Hyrox Doubles men’s division.

Crowds of fans gathered at Singapore EXPO to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Speaking to MS News, Meihui, a long-time fan of the SHINee rapper, said she arrived at about 8.10am.

While 24-year-old had watched Minho perform on stage, seeing him up close at the Hyrox event felt “surreal” to her.

Recalling the occasion, Meihui said fans cheered for Minho and Beom-Seok at every station. Some fans even brought banners and signs to support the pair.

South Korean celebrity duo takes 2nd

After enduring eight rigorous stations and eight sets of 1km runs, Minho and Beom-Seok finished the race in 55 minutes and 15 seconds.

Their time earned them an overall 2nd-place finish across all age groups.

Meihui told MS News that she was “very excited” when the pair clinched 2nd place.

“I just feel very thankful that I was able to see him through this Hyrox event as a spectator,” Meihui said, noting that it was a different experience from seeing the idol on stage.

Celebrates feat by having crab feast

In a post-race interview, Minho described the experience as “fun”.

However, he admitted feeling that he had “failed to succeed”, as he had aimed to get 1st.

“I’ll keep trying until I finally succeed,” the 33-year-old said.

Later that day, Minho celebrated the feat by indulging in local delicacies.

On his Instagram Story, he shared that he had black pepper and chilli crab, complete with a side of fried mantou.

Physical: Asia stars also competed in Hyrox Singapore

Other familiar faces at Hyrox Singapore 2025 included Physical: Asia’s Amotti and Choi Seung-yeon.

The pair had won 2nd in the mixed doubles category on Saturday (29 Nov), with a timing of 59 minutes and nine seconds.

The next day, both Amotti and Seung-Yeon were seen supporting Minho and Beom-Seok during their race.

Also read: 63-year-old couple in S’pore conquers Hyrox in under 2 hours, they trained thrice weekly

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @choiminho_1209 on Instagram.