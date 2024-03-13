‘Ah Girls Go Army’ star Shirli Ling has grandchild at 34, says she’ll teach son how to handle responsibility

Shirli Ling shares that her eldest son has a baby, talks about responsibilities of parenthood

Local actress Shirli Ling, who starred in Jack Neo’s movie ‘Ah Girls Go Army’, has become a grandmother at the age of 34.

Sharing the news via Instagram, she said that the child is her eldest son’s, who is 17 — the same age she was when she had him.

She went on to acknowledge that being a parent at such a young age was not “advisable”, but she would assist the young couple with the journey.

Shirli Ling becomes grandmother at 34

In an Instagram video revealing her new status as a grandmother on 7 March, Ling said that she had her eldest son, who will turn 18 this year, at 17.

She has four other children, who will be 17, 13, 10 and eight years old this year respectively.

Ling shared that while her children were growing up, she repeatedly told them not to emulate her example of having a child at a young age.

“The more you tell them don’t, the more they will do it,” she quipped, adding that her eldest son had his own child at 17. This means Ling is now a grandmother.

In a follow-up video on 11 March, Ling said that her son, who was curious and playful by nature, became a father last year.

When he informed her of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, Ling said she wanted them to “decide for themselves” and assume responsibility for their actions.

She added that she couldn’t make the decision to keep the child for them. After all, it was their future on the line.

“You…have to face it,” she said. “If I help you decide, in the future if you regret, [you] will dislike me.”

Importance of educating children

Ling went on to state that she would never encourage her children to become a parent at a young age.

Having gone through such an experience, she found it “not easy” as she had to handle “a lot of challenges.”

“[I’ve] been through a lot,” she said. “[Becoming a] parent at a young age is not advisable.”

As it has already happened to her eldest son, Ling said she would teach the couple how to face parenthood, make decisions and assume responsibility for their actions.

Ling also admitted that she couldn’t guarantee they wouldn’t have a second baby if they decided against keeping the first one.

“If they don’t know how to think, they will still make the same mistake,” she pointed out.

Therefore, she said that parents should always educate their children and be there for them. They should also remember to give their children “lots and lots of love.”

Also read: Alice In Borderland Actress Tao Tsuchiya Announces Marriage & Pregnancy On 1 Jan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @shirli_ling on Instagram and Instagram.