Passers-by step in to stop shouting match between 3 people at Bukit Panjang MRT exit

Two men and a woman engage in shouting match at Bukit Panjang MRT exit, SBS Transit staff spotted

A three-way shouting match broke out outside Bukit Panjang MRT station on Thursday (6 Nov), drawing a crowd as two men and a woman traded jabs and pointed fingers.

The incident allegedly took place at about 9.35pm.

Footage circulating online showed a man and a woman shouting at each other outside the MRT station exit.

Bystanders separate trio

As tempers flared, two male passers-by moved in to keep the parties apart.

One of the men involved pulled out his phone to film the confrontation as he continued shouting while the passers-by helped to distance him from the other two.

Meanwhile, the woman gripped the arm of the second man.

He then aggressively pulled his hand away and yelled at her to “don’t touch”.

While this was happening, an SBS Transit staff member stood nearby, but was not captured doing anything.

In a follow-up clip, the woman was seen clasping the first man who had been filming the scene.

With her arms around him, she attempted to drag him away from the immediate area.

Nonetheless, he continued to shout and point at the second man, who remained near the MRT exit.

Two SBS Transit staff in uniform — including the one seen earlier — stood nearby and later positioned themselves between the men.

They appeared to talk among themselves but did not intervene directly in the fight.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for a statement on the matter.

Netizens split on intervention

The video gained a lot of traction, with many netizens praising and thanking the bystanders for their effort to break up the brawl.

However, some users disagreed with the intervention and believed that third parties stepping in can sometimes worsen the situation.

Additionally, another commenter expressed concern about the fight’s disruptive nature, given that it occurred right in front of a station exit.

