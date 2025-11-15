Xiaxue claims Simonboy is demanding compensation from her, shares alleged excerpts from legal letter

Xiaxue says Simonboy also allegedly asked her for signed apology

Singapore blogger Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, has claimed that content creator Simonboy is asking for compensation from her over Instagram posts she uploaded about his Forever Megan Charity.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday (15 Nov), she shared alleged excerpts from the cease-and-desist letter she received from his lawyers earlier this week.

Xiaxue claims Simonboy threatened to sue her

Xiaxue said she was prompted by followers’ queries to release what she called the “most interesting and important” parts of the letter so viewers could judge for themselves.

The first alleged excerpt she posted exhorted her to provide her “written offer of an amount to compensate our client by way of damages, [which our client shall donate wholly to a charity of his choice]”.

It also allegedly stated that if she did not comply, “our client shall not hesitate to commence legal proceedings… including but not limited to claims for aggravated damages, costs, and for all reliefs that our client is entitled to”.

Alleged demands include removal of stories & signed apology

Another alleged excerpt listed other demands:

“Immediately remove” Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, and any related references to Simonboy

Provide a signed apology and undertaking in a specified format

Publish the apology on her Instagram page, Facebook page, and any other platforms where she mentioned him

Letter allegedly accuses Xiaxue of ‘maliciously calculated’ posts

In particular, the letter allegedly claimed that her posts conveyed the meaning that he “has not been earning an honest living” and “is not loving and faithful towards his wife and family”.

Xiaxue disputed this, saying:

I didn’t say anything about how he makes his living… Or about his love and faithfulness to his wife??

Another alleged excerpt claimed that Xiaxue’s posts suggested that he only appears loving towards his family “for the sake of media attention”, among other implications.

The letter also allegedly accused her of portraying him “in the worst possible light” and acting in a “maliciously calculated” manner.

But Xiaxue said the letter did not explain where she said anything false or baseless.

Letter allegedly described Xiaxue’s reference to Megan as ‘callous’

Another alleged excerpt stated that Xiaxue’s reference to the passing of Simonboy’s second child — i.e. Megan — was “abusive and insulting” and intended to cause “harassment, alarm and distress” to him.

But Xiaxue responded that she had merely written “second one passed”, which she described as “very neutral words”.

“How is it callous or abusive or insulting?” she wrote.

She added that she was surprised the comment had caused “alarm”, given that Megan’s death had been brought up by Simonboy himself through the naming of his charity.

Xiaxue addresses claims of hypocrisy over her podcast invitation to Simonboy

An alleged excerpt described it as “ironic” that Xiaxue had previously expressed sorrow in March when requesting to interview Simonboy for a podcast.

She thus posted an alleged exchange with him in March, where she said she was sorry about Megan and invited him for a podcast interview, but he declined.

Xiaxue explained she had sent the message because her producers wanted him as a guest and she had been “just doing (her) job as a host”.

She clarified that she was not being a hypocrite, as at the time, she had felt “a lot of sympathy” for him based on what she had read on the news, but did not know some other facts that were reported later.

Letter allegedly claims Xiaxue’s posts caused Simonboy to suffer distress

Another alleged excerpt said Xiaxue’s posts caused Simonboy to suffer:

Severe harassment, alarm and distress

Severe damage to his character and reputation

Financial losses due to his inability to focus on his work and the running of his businesses

But Xiaxue shared alleged screenshots of Simonboy’s Instagram Stories from the same day, which showed promotional content.

Dispute based on Instagram Stories posted on 12 Nov

The basis of the dispute is the three Instagram Stories Xiaxue posted on 12 Nov. In one of them, she reacted to the launch of the Forever Megan Charity by writing, “I think you have enough of kids on your hands.”

She referenced his three children from three different mothers and claimed he met his first child for the first time in 2024 after he was “neglected for 11 years”, something she noted he “made sure to document… on social media and for the news”.

The next day, she revealed that she had received the legal letter.

Simonboy, whose daughter Megan died in 2020 at the age of four after months of abuse by her mother and her then-boyfriend, has said the charity aims to help children and was a heartfelt wish he had carried for years.

MS News has reached out to Simonboy for comment on the letter sent to Xiaxue.

Featured image adapted from @xiaxue on Instagram and @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram.