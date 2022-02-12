Singapore Airlines Hiring Cabin Crew After 2-Year Hiatus

Among the hardest-hit during the pandemic, the aviation industry saw the indefinite suspension of flights and subsequently layoffs of many workers.

But as the world gradually copes with living with Covid-19, things are looking up again.

Recently, Singapore Airlines (SIA) resumed its cabin crew recruitment after a 2-year hiring freeze.

Source

Calling for anyone who is keen to apply, the airline extends the invitation to former cabin crew as well.

Singapore Airlines hiring cabin crew to meet manpower requirements

On Saturday (12 Feb), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that SIA has resumed its hiring exercise for its cabin crew.

This reportedly comes after a 2-year hiring freeze on ground positions since Feb 2020 when the pandemic broke out.

Back then, the airline had offered some cabin crew an early release or retirement.

In response to CNA’s queries, the national carrier said the resumption was to “meet manpower requirements”.

Apart from the usual requirements, the hiring page also states that former SIA cabin crew may apply for the positions.

Successful applicants to undergo 4-month training

Interested individuals may apply via SIA’s website here.

Selected applicants will receive a link for them to complete a video interview online.

Those shortlisted will subsequently be invited for final interviews held in February and March this year.

Successful applicants will then have to undergo a 4-month training programme which will comprise the following:

Source

Possibly a promising indicator

The resumption of SIA’s hiring exercise isn’t just great news for the company, but possibly a promising indication that the wider aviation sector may see better days soon.

Given our country’s reputation as a regional transportation hub, these are certainly positive developments.

In any case, if you or anyone you know would like to sign on as a cabin crew, be sure not to miss this great opportunity.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook.