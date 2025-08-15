S’pore & Hong Kong join forces to crack down on vaping through new health cooperation agreement

Singapore & Hong Kong strengthen enforcement against vaping with new cooperation

Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Hong Kong’s Department of Health (DOH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation on healthcare regulatory matters, including a crackdown on e-vaporisers.

The MOU was officially signed by HSA’s CEO, Dr Raymond Chua, and Hong Kong’s Director of Health, Dr Ronald Lam, on Wednesday (13 Aug).

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Singapore’s Minister for Health, Ong Ye Kung, and Hong Kong’s Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau.

Sharing expertise to combat vaping

Mr Ong announced the signing of the MOU in a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Aug), sharing that Hong Kong is working towards restricting the import, sale, and public usage of vapes.

He confirmed that the MOU includes cooperation in enforcing these measures.

“There is much we can learn from each other,” Mr Ong added.

According to a press release from HSA, the MOU facilitates the sharing of regulatory information and enforcement strategies related to tobacco products and vaping devices, with both parties aiming to strengthen public health protection.

The agreement covers a wide range of healthcare regulatory areas, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, traditional medicines, and advanced therapy products.

It also paves the way for technical cooperation, the exchange of best practices, and mutual expertise sharing.

Partnership marks key milestone in Singapore-Hong Kong regulatory cooperation

As part of this collaboration, both agencies will exchange regulatory experts and staff, participate in joint scientific conferences, and engage in training courses to address emerging healthcare challenges.

HSA’s CEO, Dr Raymond Chua, highlighted that the partnership marks an important milestone in regulatory cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong.

“By combining our expertise and sharing best practices, we can better tackle the emerging challenges in healthcare regulation, harness opportunities and strengthen public health protection in both jurisdictions,” he said.

