TikToker tired of ‘S’porean Indians being so invisible globally’, says they have vibrant community

TikToker tired of Singaporean Indians being ‘so invisible globally’

A Singaporean TikToker living abroad recently expressed her frustration over how Singaporean Indians are apparently so “invisible” on the world stage.

She was responding to a comment by a user who claimed they were not aware that Indians existed in Singapore.

In her video, the TikToker also clarified that Indian makes up a significant portion of Singapore’s population and that the community is “deeply rooted” in the country’s history.

Singapore is more than just ‘Chinese culture’, OP says

In a video posted on Sunday (6 July), the Original Poster (OP), S Rohini, responded to a comment from a previous video.

She shared that while most people abroad associate Singapore with “just Chinese culture”, the country is far more multicultural than that.

“Indian Singaporeans do exist,” she emphasised, noting that they make up about 9% of the population.

“Our community is really rich, vibrant, and deeply rooted in Singapore’s history.”

OP don’t ‘fully relate’ to Tamils from other countries

Rohini, 27, moved to Canada eight years ago to pursue her studies and subsequently pursued her career there. Despite spending nearly a decade abroad, she doesn’t quite “relate” to other Tamil communities outside Singapore.

Speaking to MS News, Rohini said:

Our Tamil identity developed locally, as a minority in Singapore rather than as an extension of India or Sri Lanka.

Additionally, she claims that younger Singaporean Indians are not that fluent in their mother tongues, which makes them feel out of place in Tamil-speaking spaces overseas.

Rohini also pointed out that, unlike their counterparts from India, Singaporean Indians do not watch Indian channels like Sun TV or Vijay TV. They instead watch local channels like Vasantham.

“Our sense of Tamilness is rooted in Singapore,” she added.

Often has to ‘explain’ her identity while living abroad

Growing up in Singapore, Rohini said she never questioned whether she belonged in the country, despite being part of the minority.

“There’s a shared nuance to the Singaporean experience,” she shared.

“Whether it’s through Singlish, our school system, or everyday racial dynamics, these create a sense of familiarity you don’t quite find abroad”.

In Canada, however, she often finds herself needing to explain her identity: “People are frequently surprised that someone brown-skinned could be Singaporean”.

She described this as a type of “invisibility” she never expected to face, not just as a minority, but as someone who doesn’t fit the stereotypical image of what a Singaporean looks like.

OP says Canada feels more ‘inclusive’ in certain ways

Despite the identity struggles, Rohini maintained that there are upsides to living in Canada.

“It’s refreshing to see people who look like me represented in makeup campaigns, TV shows, and on billboards — something I’ve found noticeably lacking in Singapore,” she said.

However, she has also encountered her share of racism abroad — including being told to “go back to your (my) country”.

“People can’t seem to understand how someone can be both Indian and Singaporean,” she added.

OP says Singaporean Indians deserve more visibility

Rohini hopes her content can help challenge narrow portrayals of Singapore — such as those shown in movies — and spark more curiosity about what it means to be Singaporean.

“Singaporean Indians deserve far more visibility on the global stage,” she said, acknowledging the ethnic group’s long-standing history and rich culture in the country.

“I feel proud to come from such a beautifully multicultural country, and even prouder to be an Indian Singaporean,” she declared.

