Singapore Athletes Put Up A Strong Fight For Their Last Tokyo Olympics Race

As the Tokyo Olympics is coming to a close, most competitions have either ended or are reaching the finals. The last 2 teams from Singapore participating in the table tennis and sailing medal races have also completed their Olympics matches.

Singapore’s women’s table tennis team has just finished their match today (3 Aug), which they conceded 3-0 to China.

Team Singapore sailors who competed in the Women’s Skiff 49er FX Medal race also finished 10th in the medal race earlier.

Despite their losses, both the table tennis and sailing teams have made Singapore very proud of how far they’ve come.

Singapore women’s table tennis team plays China in quarter-finals

Team Singapore competed with China on Tuesday (3 Aug) in the women’s table tennis quarter-finals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

National players Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye were up against China’s world No.1 and Olympic women’s singles champion Chen Meng and Wang Manyu. Wang replaced China’s world No.7 Liu Shiwen, who was unable to play due to her injuries.

Source

The match ended with China beating Singapore in 3 sets, with the scorelines being of 11-5, 11-7, and 11-5.

Though the match proved challenging, the Singapore team did their best and put up a strong fight against a formidable Chinese team.

Team Singapore sailors finish 10th in medal race

The Women’s Skiff 49er FX Medal race was also held today (3 Aug) as Singapore’s sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low gunned for medals to bring home.

Source

The dynamic duo managed to hit 117 net points, finishing 10th out of 21 in the Medal Race.

This is the best performance so far by Singapore sailors in any of the Olympic Games, setting the benchmark for future sailors.

Netizens praise Singapore athletes’ strong performance at Olympics

Despite not winning any medals for Singapore, many netizens still applauded the 2 teams for making it this far.

Source

Some also encouraged them not to give up and to try again for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Source

Kudos to both teams for pushing themselves to the very end.

Good job to Team Singapore at the Tokyo Olympics

Participating in the Olympics is no easy feat and getting this far into the competition is definitely something to be proud of.

Our Singapore athletes have done us proud for representing the country and demonstrating their resilience. We look forward to seeing more athletes rising to the challenge for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Team Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.