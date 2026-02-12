3,000 S’pore Pools bets get double payouts due to technical issues, affected winners being identified

Singapore Pools is recovering erroneous double payouts from winners

About 3,000 bets made with Singapore Pools received double the amount of payouts as a result of “technical issues” that afflicted the lottery operator’s IT system earlier this week.

The affected winners are being identified, it said in a press release on Thursday (12 Feb).

Singapore Pools IT system unavailable for 3 hours on 11 Feb

Singapore Pools’ IT system was not available for three hours from 6am to 9am on Wednesday (11 Feb), it said.

A notice reportedly appeared on its website, saying that sports betting payouts had been delayed due to technical issues, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

It was removed by that evening.

Winners received double payouts via Singapore Pools accounts

The disruption affected about 3,000 online bets, which experienced “double settlement”, Singapore Pools said.

This meant that winners received double their winning payouts through their online accounts, it noted, adding:

Singapore Pools is in the process of notifying these online customers and recovering the erroneous payouts.

Zaobao reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra winnings were paid out to winners who bet on a German league match.

13,000 bets not registered in the system

Other punters affected were those who placed about 13,000 bets that were not successfully registered in the system.

Singapore Pools will refund the stakes and honour any winnings, it said.

Affected customers who placed their bets online will be contacted by Singapore Pools, while affected customers who placed their bets at outlets may call 6786 6688 for assistance.

No customer data affected: S’pore Pools

Singapore Pools said the disruption has been resolved, with its systems now operating normally.

It emphasised that no customer data was affected, as this was not a cyber incident.

It is continuing its efforts to identify all customers affected, it noted, adding:

We regret the inconvenience caused and will continue to work on addressing any affected customers.

This is the latest technical disruption to affect Singapore Pools in more than a year, since its services went down for more than four hours ahead of a 4D draw on 4 Dec 2024.

