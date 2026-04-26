S’pore-registered car seen pumping RON95 in Petaling Jaya, M’sian authorities investigating

Action taken against Petaling Jaya petrol station for selling RON95 to Singapore-registered car

Another Singapore-registered car has been caught pumping RON95 in Malaysia, this time in Petaling Jaya.

Photos shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the middle-aged driver of a white BMW refuelling his vehicle at a Shell station.

Singapore-registered car seen with yellow RON95 nozzle in Petaling Jaya petrol station

The images were purportedly taken on Saturday (25 April), at the Sea Park neighbourhood of the city in Selangor state.

A yellow nozzle was seen inserted into the car’s filler neck — indicating it was being pumped with RON95.

The petrol is subsidised by the Malaysian Government only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

M’sian authorities receive complaint over incident

In a Facebook post on Sunday (26 April) night, the Petaling Jaya branch of Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) said it received a complaint about the incident on the same day.

The report, which was filed online, involved a foreign-registered vehicle suspected of pumping RON95 petrol at a petrol station.

After further investigation and viewing of CCTV footage, KPDN confirmed that a vehicle with a foreign registration number had filled its petrol tank with RON95.

The vehicle’s owner paid for the petrol using a credit card.

Action taken against petrol station

Following these findings, KPDN has taken action against the petrol station, it said.

Under the Control of Supplies Regulations (Prohibition on the Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) (Petrol RON95) 2026, which came into effect on 1 April, it is an offence for petrol stations to sell RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles.

At the same time, several copies of relevant documents have been seized for further investigations, KPDN added.

Driver may also be nabbed

The BMW driver may not get off scot free, either.

The new regulations also extend enforcement action to individuals who buy subsidised fuel, meaning drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to RM1 million (S$321,000), according to Bernama.

Repeat offenders face up to five years’ jail and/or a fine of up to RM3 million (S$963,000).

Earlier this month, the Singaporean driver of a Singapore-registered car was reportedly arrested for pumping RON95 in Johor Bahru — the first to be nabbed since the new regulations came into force, according to Malaysian media reports.

Also read: S’pore-registered car driver arrested for pumping RON95 in Johor, first nabbed under new regulations

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.