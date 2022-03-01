Pink ‘Sakura Flowers’ Bloom In Singapore During Rainy Feb Weather

Though the recent rainy weather in Singapore has brought about less than pleasant circumstances, some beauty has come from it too, in the form of beautiful pink blooms that resemble sakura flowers in Japan.

While the flowers growing on trees were quite a sight to behold, they sadly fell to the ground and wilted within days.

Thankfully for those who have missed it, several netizens who captured the glorious sights have shared their photos on Facebook for everyone to admire.

Pink ‘sakura’ flowers appear in full bloom around Singapore

On Sunday (27 Feb) morning, rows of trees with gorgeous pink flowers were sighted along the Singapore River at Robertson Quay.

Facebook user Sean Chua shared photos of the wonderful phenomenon in the Cloudspotting & SkySpotting Singapore Group, to members’ delight.

Facebook user Fern Ng spotted similar-looking flowers the next day at Jurong Lake Gardens. By then, the flowers had already fallen onto the ground and into the waters nearby, decorating the surface of Jurong Lake.

On Tuesday (1 March), Ms Farzanah posted photos showing the flowers already visibly wilted. However, commenters still thought the trees looked beautiful with the flowers scattered on the ground all around them.

Though the beauty of nature is fleeting, we’re glad that netizens are able to show their appreciation for its wonders.

Appreciate good things while they last

Even though these ‘sakura’ flowers are undeniably breathtaking, they don’t stay around for long.

Those who have been fortunate enough to witness their brief appearance in Singapore should count themselves lucky.

For those who have not, we can always admire the pictures available online.

Hopefully, these pink flowers will come our way again, especially since this is not the first time they were sighted in Singapore.

