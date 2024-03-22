‘Sakura season’ returns in S’pore, catch colourful flowers in Pasir Ris & Bukit Panjang

Vibrant flowers bloom around Singapore during ‘sakura season’

Between the months of March and April, many Singaporeans travel to countries like Japan or Korea to see their famous cherry blossoms.

But did you know that we have our very own version of ‘sakura’ right here on our Little Red Dot?

In addition to the cherry blossoms’ close twin, the Trumpet Tree, other vibrant flowers have been captured blooming across Singapore.

Pink flowers makes it look like ‘sakura season’ has arrived in Singapore

The National Parks Board (NParks) took to Facebook to share pictures of vibrant flowers in different parts of the island.

This included pink blooms that resemble cherry blossoms.

According to Nparks, Trumpet Trees, or Tabebuia rosea, crown with pink or white flowers and commonly grow along streets or in parks.

This specific tree is also known among locals as “Singapore’s version of the sakura” because of its flowers’ colours and characteristics.

The tree’s blooming flowers have been captured in areas such as Jurong Lake Gardens, Old Holland Road, and along the Singapore River.

Similar to the colour of Trumpet Trees and native to Singapore, Pink Mempats feature light pink flowers peeking out of reddish foliage.

The Pink Mempat tree can be spotted along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) near the Loyang Avenue exit and in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park.

Another tree with pink flowers is the Derum tree, spotted along Springleaf Road.

The Double Rangoon Creeper, also blooming with pink and red flowers, is located at Bukit Panjang MRT Station.

More than just pink

Besides these pretty pink beauties, you can also see other colourful flowers across the country, such as the Malayan Crape Myrtle, which blooms with reddish-brown flowers.

The tree can be seen across Pasir Ris Park.

The Cat Claw Ivy, a climbing vine, adds a cheerful splash of yellow along Upper Changi Road East.

Also blooming with dazzling sunshine-hued blooms is the Tree of Gold, spotted along Stokesay Drive.

NParks encourages nature enthusiasts to share their own snaps of these gorgeous sights on social media with the hashtags #SGBlooms2024, #CityInNature, and #CityInNatureSG.

This is your sign to go out for a nice walk.

