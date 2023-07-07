9 Singapore Accounts To Follow On Threads Now

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

9 Singapore Pages On Threads You Should Follow To Stay Ahead Of Everyone Else

Despite being just a day old, Meta’s Threads has attracted over 30 million users, quickly emerging as a force to be reckoned with.

But with so many users quickly joining the platform, it might be hard to identify which pages are worth a follow, especially if you want to see quality content on your feed.

No need to look around further as we’ve curated some of the accounts you should follow to stay in the know on the latest news and lifestyle updates.

1. MustShareNews

It’s shameless, we know, but we can’t help but give ourselves a shoutout.

We cover news that are relatable to most Singaporeans while keeping them easy to read and understand.

Articles aside, we also share hilarious memes and engaging videos.

We hear the admins are pretty quirky too, so don’t be shy to engage in some banter with them.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@mustsharenews

2. TheSmartLocal

Many people around us might be travelling overseas to make up for lost time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But there are always new places to check out right here in Singapore and TheSmartLocal (TSL) promises to keep followers up to date with the latest attractions in town.

The youthful faces behind the page also occasionally make an appearance with a glimpse of what it’s like working in their exciting office space.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@thesmartlocalsg

3. TheSmartLocal TV

Behind all the entertaining videos you’ve seen on TSL are producers who work tirelessly to churn out original content. Little is known about what they do but that can change if you follow TheSmartLocal TV on Threads.

There, you can gain access to behind-the-scenes footage of upcoming videos, as well as a take a sneak peek into the producers’ personal lives.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@thesmartlocaltv

4. Off Day Plans

Off Day Plans offers a glimpse into how everyday people spend their off days in Singapore, doing everything from the mundane to more exhilarating activities around the country.

Many of the videos are also edited in a way to show off Singapore through a unique, often artistic lens.

Follow them to get some aesthetic inspo for what you can do next on your off day and maybe even how you can document your experience for your enjoyment.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@offdayplans

5. Eatbook

New food places seem to be opening every other day, while old ones shutter at a speed many of us can barely keep up with.

To get all that information in one place, Eatbook is a useful one-stop resource. Follow their account and you’ll be among the first to know about the hottest new eatery or to enjoy food and drink promos.

Eatbook also occasionally shares useful recipes and hacks, so keep a lookout if you’re feeling a little experimental.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@eatbooksg

6. Zula

Zula is like that woke friend we all have who’s well-versed in all things related to fashion, beauty, and relationships.

Be sure to stay tuned to Zula’s page for unfiltered content on the latest trends as well as inspirational stories.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@zulasg

7. Uchify.sg

Here in Singapore, having your own place to call home is a major step of adulting that you’d need plenty of advice and tips for. Thankfully, there’s Uchify to help you with all that.

The page posts articles that not only serve as handy guides for aspiring and new homeowners but also informative insights on the real estate landscape in Singapore.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@uchify.sg

8. Telegram Co

Everyone loves a good lobang, whether it be promo codes for discounts on food delivery apps or early information on upcoming, major events.

Well, you can find all that on the Telegram Collective, which updates followers on all the latest deals and happenings in Singapore.

With them appearing on your feed, you can always be among the first users to redeem promo codes and snag all the best deals.

Follow here: @telegramcollective

9. Wiki.sg

Much like the familiar Wikipedia online encyclopaedia, Wiki.sg is a similar resource for all things Singaporean.

Find out who a trending personality is or catch up on the TL;DR of a complex controversy as they gather all the relevant information for you.

Follow here: https://www.threads.net/@wiki.sg

Other regional pages to check out

Other than the above pages, you can also follow TSL’s regional accounts for the latest on lifestyle news and developments:

The SmartLocal Malaysia: https://www.threads.net/@thesmartlocalmy

TSL Thailand: https://www.threads.net/@thesmartlocalth

TSL Philippines: https://www.threads.net/@thesmartlocalph

Planning your itinerary for your next holiday in any of these countries will be a breeze now that you have these resources at your fingertips.

Follow all the up-to-date Singapore pages

In an age where information reaches us at lightning speed, you’d want only the trendiest options and most reliable sources on your feed.

Therefore, you should follow pages that have proven to be experts in their respective fields and the ones are above are just some that you should consider following.

If you haven’t joined Threads yet, it’s very easy once you have an Instagram account. Here’s the info you need to begin. Happy posting!

