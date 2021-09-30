Singapore Zoo Welcomes 2 Rare Giraffes From India

For the past few weeks, Singapore’s first panda cub has stolen the limelight and hearts of local animal lovers. While we wait for an opportunity to see the cub for ourselves, a pair of new kids on the block may tempt you to return to Singapore Zoo soon.

On Thursday (30 Sep), Singapore Zoo debuted a pair of Rothschild’s giraffes from India. The male giraffes, Balaji and Adhil, had actually arrived on our shores last May and served a 3-month quarantine upon arrival.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

As the duo makes their public debut, here’s what we know about these animals.

Rare giraffes arrive at Singapore Zoo

Balaji and Adhil are 2 young Rothschild’s giraffes from India’s Mysuru zoo.

Balaji’s name means “strength” in Hindi. In contrast, Adhil is a lively giraffe whose name is inspired by a star in the constellation Andromeda.

Because there are less than 2,000 of their subspecies left, they are considered to be rare.

WRS is thus helping to protect their subspecies by caring for the young giraffes alongside the Singapore Zoo’s bachelor herd.

Long journey to Singapore

Much like us human travellers, detailed preparations were made to ensure the young giraffes could safely travel to Singapore amid the pandemic.

A month before their expected departure date, 2 experienced Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) caretakers arrived in India. They spent some time getting to know the giraffes so that the animals would be comfortable during their journey.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Following that, the giraffes and their caretakers took a 22-hour inter-state road journey and a 7-day sea voyage to reach Singapore.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The giraffes stayed in customised crates which were able to accommodate their tall height.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Upon arrival, they were monitored by animal care and veterinary teams who ensured they were safe and healthy during their 3-month quarantine.

Getting along with local giraffes

At the moment, Balaji and Adhil are staying with father-and-son duo Marco and Jubilee at the giraffe exhibit.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

As our local veteran, Jubilee is showing them the ropes so they can properly adjust to their new home. We’re happy to see they’re getting along just fine.

Visitors to the zoo can see the giraffes in the flesh at the Wild Africa zone from today (30 Sep). Here’s how to get to the Singapore Zoo if you’re planning to see them soon:



Singapore Zoo

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, 729826

Opening hours: 8.30am – 6pm daily

Nearest MRT:

Khatib Station (take the Mandai Khatib shuttle)

Choa Chu Kang Station (take service 927)

Ang Mo Kio Station (take service 138)

Service 926 from Woodlands & Marsiling Stations temporarily suspended

Hoping to see rare giraffes soon

WRS hopes that meeting Balaji and Adhil will make us more aware of the issues faced by their endangered species.

In the meantime, we’re excited to see Balaji and Adhil at the Singapore Zoo. Hopefully, the adorable duo will inspire us to support conservation efforts to preserve their population.

