Singaporean Students In Poland Raise Funds For Ukrainian Refugees

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, we’ve heard of countless heartbreaking scenes of war. However, the humanity and compassion of selfless individuals have also shone through during these dark times.

2 Singaporean students who are currently on exchange in Poland recently started a donation drive to provide Ukrainian refugees with groceries.

Raising funds through Instagram, the pair have received overwhelming support so far.

University sports hall transforms into donation collection point

Through an Instagram post, a Singaporean student named Christie showed a photo of the sports hall at Kozminzki University, Poland, with piles of clothing that have been collected to help Ukrainian refugees.

According to her post, she is currently an exchange student in Poland where many Ukrainians have arrived to seek refuge from the conflict.

On 26 and 27 Feb alone, over 500 refugees apparently arrived at Kozminzki University in buses. To help the refugees with their plight, many students donated and distributed necessities to them.

5 days after the donation drive started, refugees were still pouring in and the university released a list of resources needed to help them.

Crowdfunded money to buy groceries for Ukrainian refugees

Through the same Instagram post, Christie appealed for donations that will go towards buying groceries for the Ukrainian refugees.

She even went on to explain that as 1 Singapore Dollar is equal to 3 Polish Zloty, just S$10 would be sufficient to provide 1 week’s worth of groceries for 1 person.

Furthermore, they will provide receipts as proof that all donations were used to buy groceries.

Students thankful but still need support for efforts

Christie said that they have received overwhelming support so far — even with 3 trolleys filled to the brim, they still had over 80% of the funds leftover.

Speaking to MS News, Christie and her friend, Priscilla, said that they’re grateful for the overwhelming support from the public, who donated much more than what they initially expected to collect.

However, they are still looking to raise more money for groceries, as more and more Ukrainians in need are entering Poland each day.

Those who would like to contribute can reach out directly to Christie via Instagram here.

A heartwarming effort

It is definitely heartwarming to see the two Singaporean students lending a helping hand to the Ukrainian refugees.

We hope Singaporeans and others around the world will support their efforts so the Ukrainian refugees can get all the help they need.

