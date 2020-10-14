SingPost Issues Longest Stamp In Singapore & It’s Longer Than A Typical Ruler

Stamps come in all shapes and sizes, often depicting national treasures or landmarks of a country.

SingPost took this to a whole new level and introduced the longest stamp in Singapore’s philatelic history.

The stamp measures 16.3cm long and features the Singapore Central Business District’s (CBD) skyline.

The stamp’s denomination is $2 and collectors may be interested to know that it comes in a 2-stamp set.

The other stamp – which costs $1.40 – showcases one of Singapore’s longest HDB flats, truly fitting.

SingPost’s longest stamp measures 16.3cm

SingPost said in a press release that the stamps will go on sale on Thursday (15 Oct).

The stamp’s length is more than many school rulers, which are usually 15cm, coming in at 16.3 cm.

The stamp features a beautiful panoramic image of the CBD’s skyline, capturing Marina Bay Sands and the Esplanade, which lies across the bay.

Though it’s something to behold, we wonder how an envelope would look like with the stamp spreading out beyond the top right corner.

Other stamp features an iconic HDB flat

If one doesn’t find a need for such a long stamp, the set also has a $1.40 stamp which features Block 34 in Whampoa West.

The HDB flat was built in 1971 and is known for its 320-metre corridor, with each level having 46 units.

Something noteworthy is that the stamps feature different landmarks from 2 distinct eras of Singapore’s history, showing us that collecting stamps are a way to remember how far we have come as a nation.

Those interested in collected the stamps instead of posting them can order First Day Covers ($4.90) or Presentation Packs ($5.95) via SingPost’s website.

You can also get them at all post offices and philatelic stores from 15 Oct onwards.

Long stamp for your Longchamp

As the $2 stamp is rather long, one may prefer to keep it as a collectible. After all its image of our CBD is a looker.

Or if you’d like, you could pair it with a… Longchamp? But seriously, don’t do that.

Featured image adapted from SingPost.