Man in M’sia allegedly slaps food stall worker after being charged S$4 for economy rice

Man in Malaysia allegedly slaps food stall employee over RM13 economy rice

A man in Malaysia allegedly slapped an economy rice stall employee after complaining that his RM13 (S$4) meal was too expensive.

CCTV footage circulating online captured the heated encounter, which began with a verbal confrontation and later escalated into physical assault.

Man confronts worker over price of economy rice

In the video from 28 May, a visibly agitated man is seen shouting at a staff member at the food stall, pointing repeatedly at the employee during the argument.

According to China Press, the man had ordered:

Diced chicken — RM3.30 (S$1)

Chicken chunks — RM3 (S$0.90)

Meat patty — RM3.30 (S$1)

Two servings of rice — RM3.40 (S$1)

The total came up to RM13, which the man reportedly felt was too expensive.

Worker issues refund, but gets slapped after

To de-escalate the situation, the staff member eventually opened the cash register and refunded the full amount.

The man left shortly after.

However, around 15 minutes later, the man returned to the stall and allegedly slapped the employee.

A second video showed the man berating the employee again, this time outside the stall.

Bystanders attempted to intervene, while the shop owner urged the staff to call the police.

Man slammed by netizens

Recordings of the incident have since gone viral on Facebook, drawing widespread criticism from netizens.

Many condemned the man’s actions, arguing that if he found the price unreasonable, he could have chosen to cook at home instead.

However, not everyone took the staff’s side.

One commenter who claimed to have dined at the same stall before alleged that the stall had a reputation for inconsistent or unclear pricing.

Also read: Jurong kopitiam customer allegedly slapped beer promoter with cash & punched her over drinking dispute

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shui Xiao on Facebook.