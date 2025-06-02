 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

Man in M’sia allegedly slaps food stall worker after being charged S$4 for economy rice

International Latest News

Bystanders tried to intervene as the shop owner urged staff to call the police.

By - 2 Jun 2025, 1:23 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Man in Malaysia allegedly slaps food stall employee over RM13 economy rice

A man in Malaysia allegedly slapped an economy rice stall employee after complaining that his RM13 (S$4) meal was too expensive.

CCTV footage circulating online captured the heated encounter, which began with a verbal confrontation and later escalated into physical assault.

Man confronts worker over price of economy rice

In the video from 28 May, a visibly agitated man is seen shouting at a staff member at the food stall, pointing repeatedly at the employee during the argument.

economy rice

Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

According to China Press, the man had ordered:

  • Diced chicken — RM3.30 (S$1)
  • Chicken chunks — RM3 (S$0.90)
  • Meat patty — RM3.30 (S$1)
  • Two servings of rice — RM3.40 (S$1)
economy rice

Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

The total came up to RM13, which the man reportedly felt was too expensive.

Worker issues refund, but gets slapped after

To de-escalate the situation, the staff member eventually opened the cash register and refunded the full amount.

The man left shortly after.

economy rice

Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

However, around 15 minutes later, the man returned to the stall and allegedly slapped the employee.

A second video showed the man berating the employee again, this time outside the stall.

economy rice

Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

Bystanders attempted to intervene, while the shop owner urged the staff to call the police.

Man slammed by netizens

Recordings of the incident have since gone viral on Facebook, drawing widespread criticism from netizens.

Many condemned the man’s actions, arguing that if he found the price unreasonable, he could have chosen to cook at home instead.

economic rice stall malaysia

Translation: “Don’t eat if you can’t afford it. Cook it yourself at home.”
Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

However, not everyone took the staff’s side.

One commenter who claimed to have dined at the same stall before alleged that the stall had a reputation for inconsistent or unclear pricing.

economic rice stall malaysia

Translation: “This stall’s economy rice pricing can be quite messy.”
Source: Shui Xiao on Facebook

Also read: Jurong kopitiam customer allegedly slapped beer promoter with cash & punched her over drinking dispute 

Jurong kopitiam customer allegedly slapped beer promoter with cash & punched her over drinking dispute 

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shui Xiao on Facebook.

  • More From Author