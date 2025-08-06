S’pore driver frustrated by slow pedestrians at zebra crossings, told to be more patient

Driver questions why pedestrians ‘slow down even more’ at zebra crossings

A Facebook post by a driver expressing frustration over slow-walking pedestrians at zebra crossings has sparked discussion among road users on both sides.

In the post, the driver shared that it can be “really frustrating” when pedestrians slow their pace while crossing, questioning if it’s done “out of ego or just to annoy drivers”.

He also pointed out that many pedestrians don’t acknowledge drivers or show appreciation, which adds to the frustration.

Netizens urge driver to be more patient

The post drew mixed reactions online.

While some agreed that zebra crossings should be used considerately, others reminded the driver that pedestrians have the right of way.

Many commenters criticised the original poster (OP) for lacking patience, urging him to show more empathy towards those on foot.

Several pointed out that some individuals may walk slowly due to injuries or disabilities — conditions that aren’t always visible.

Others added that pedestrians might slow down to check for oncoming traffic, especially when drivers fail to stop as required, putting them at risk.

Some responses were more direct in their criticism.

A number of users felt the OP came across as “entitled”, highlighting the contrast between a driver waiting in air-conditioned comfort and a pedestrian exposed to the elements.

One user warned that such impatience could “get you into accidents”.

Another reminded the OP that giving way at zebra crossings is mandatory, so expecting a “thank you” is unreasonable.

“Just be patient . . . [and] take a step back from your ego,” he added.

Others took a more measured stance, with one commenter saying it’s fine for pedestrians to cross at a slower pace, but they should remain alert and avoid distractions while doing so.

