SM Lee takes on ‘mystery shopper’ role when using government services, shares feedback with agencies

SM Lee shares about ‘mystery shopper’ role when accessing public services

During a recent forum, Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong shared how he looks for ways to enhance the user interface of government service websites.

SM Lee revealed that he would occasionally take on the role of a “mystery shopper” when using government services for his personal matters.

When he comes across areas of improvement, SM Lee said he would send the relevant agencies a “suggestion” and “encourage” them to do better.

SM Lee shares his belief in constantly striving for improvement

SM Lee was asked to share “the most Singaporean thing” about himself at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum on Tuesday (9 Sept).

In response, he said it was his belief that there is a “right way we can do things and do things better”.

“And if we are not there — which we never will be completely there — we should keep on trying to work hard at getting there,” he added.

‘Encourages’ agencies to improve, one ‘suggestion’ at a time

SM Lee then shared a lighthearted anecdote illustrating the role he plays in improving government services.

“From time to time, when I need to get some things done, I become a ‘mystery shopper’ on behalf of the government,” he quipped.

Citing occasions when he accessed government websites such as those of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Central Provident Fund Board (CPF), and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), SM Lee said he would offer a “suggestion” whenever he sees an opportunity where an agency “can do better”.

“So I send them a suggestion and I tell them, ‘This is just a suggestion, please take it seriously, but think how’s the best way to make things better,'” he said.

SM Lee also encouraged more members of the public to act as “mystery shoppers.”

He said this would help improve services and foster a “more involved and engaged population” that continually strives for improvement.

When the moderator quipped that the most Singaporean thing about him is that he “complains” to the agencies, SM Lee interrupted and said he “encourages” them to do better.

To be a leader is to get the best performance out of people, he said, emphasising the importance of giving feedback that will “motivate” rather than “demoralise” them.

Conversations between senior political leaders and students

The Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum is a flagship event hosted by the NUS Students’ Political Association that dates back to the 1980s.

Serving as a platform for students across tertiary institutions and members of academia to directly engage with senior political leaders, the forum sparks conversations on issues that shape Singapore’s future.

Previous guests include the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, then Minister for National Development Mr Lawrence Wong, and then Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Mr Teo Chee Hean.

Also read: GE2025: Lee Hsien Loong leads PAP slate in Ang Mo Kio GRC, marks his 8th GE in constituency

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.