Smiths Fish & Chips in Balmoral Plaza staying open till July after temporary rent reduction

Smiths Fish & Chips staying open on ‘month-to-month basis’ till July

A beloved traditional fish & chips restaurant along Bukit Timah Road has been given a short reprieve from closure.

After previously saying it would shut down in May, Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips in Balmoral Plaza will be in business at least till July.

Smiths Fish & Chips receives temporary rent reduction

The good news was announced in a Facebook post on Saturday (17 May), where Smiths said it was given a “temporary rent reduction” by its landlord.

This means that it can stay open on “a month-to-month basis” till July.

Its 14-year journey will thus continue for at least two more months.

The restaurant thanked fans for their “overwhelming support” after it announced its closure.

Smiths due to close because of rising rental and operational costs

Smiths previously said in March that it was closing this month.

It cited rising rental and operational costs as the reason for shuttering.

Patrons were invited to come down to “reminisce” and enjoy fish & chips before it closed for good.

Smiths serves up British classics

Smiths, which proclaims itself to be “the No.1 spot for authentic British fish & chips in Singapore”, is solely owned by two British gentlemen who also run the business, according to its website.

It first opened in Singapore in 2010 with a focus on providing “the best of British fish and chips, cooked to order”, claiming to be the only true authentic British fish & chips shop in Singapore.

Its signature Cod or Haddock & Chips is reportedly made using the founder’s grandfather’s secret recipe from the 1950s.

The fish, imported from the United Kingdom, is said to be crispy on the outside and meaty within, while the chips on the side are also prepared fresh on-site each day.

Besides fish and chips, Smiths offers other British classics such as Steak And Guinness Pie & Chips and English Cottage Pie.

It also serves Bangers & Mash, a quintessentially British dish comprised of an English sausage with mashed potatoes, caramelised onions and mushy peas.

Here are some details to note for those who want to savour its fare:

Smiths Authentic British Fish & Chips

Address: 271 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02 Balmoral Plaza, Singapore 259708

Opening hours: 12pm to 9.30pm daily

Telephone: 6737 9313

Email: paul@smithsfishandchips.com

Nearest MRT: Newton

