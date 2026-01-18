SMRT opens ‘MirrorMoves’ dance space at Marina South Pier MRT station, no bookings or fees required

SMRT announces free dance space with mirrors at Marina South Pier MRT station, earns online praise

In a reversal of a situation at Bayfront MRT station, SMRT announced the ‘MirrorMoves’ dance space at Marina South Pier station.

The art of dance meets mirrors in a free and easy space, as part of SMRT’s attempt at more engaging station experiences.

Dance space in Marina South Pier is first-come-first-served

Earlier this month, MS News reported that Marina Bay Sands (MBS) had frosted the mirrors at an underground walkway in Bayfront MRT station.

The site had been a popular spot for dance rehearsals, which an MBS spokesperson said obstructed pedestrian movement.

“We need to ensure that this shared public space remains safe, accessible, and free from obstructions,” they said, regarding the decision to frost the mirrors.

The decision subsequently sparked mixed reactions online.

On 16 Jan, SMRT announced a new space for those who had caught the dancing bug, ‘MirrorMoves’. They stated that it was their first ever space where “mirrors meet the dance floor.”

“No bookings, no fees — just walk in, let loose, and express yourself with every step. Whether you’re here to groove or simply vibe, it’s all about fun, freedom, and creativity!

Featuring energetic dancers from O School, the TikTok video described the area as first-come-first-served.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information regarding this initiative.

Netizens happy for Bayfront dancers getting new space

Netizens praised the idea, one saying that it would bring some life to the “usually pretty empty” Marina South Pier MRT station.

Another commenter felt overjoyed for the dancers who usually hung out at Bayfront MRT station, who could now have another space to travel to.

“It’s so much better for them to engage in this activity than stay at home cooped up with their devices!”

SMRT said that MirrorMoves is part of their “Communities in Station Programme,” meant to create a more vibrant and engaging station experience.

The programme’s previous initiatives include setting up giant chess sets at Bras Basah and Botanic Gardens MRT stations, as well as table tennis tables at Esplanade station.

