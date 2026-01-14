Mirrors at Bayfront MRT dance hotspot frosted, MBS says it’s for pedestrian safety

Panel of mirrors along Bayfront MRT underground walkway frosted after public feedback

The underground walkway at Bayfront MRT station has long been popular among dancers, thanks to its wide passageway and full-length mirrors that offer a convenient space for practice.

However, the mirrors have recently been frosted following public feedback that dance rehearsals in the area were causing congestion and obstructing pedestrian flow.

The issue came to light after a TikTok user who frequents the walkway for practice shared a video highlighting the situation.

The individual declined to be named or have their video featured in this article.

Marina Bay Sands says mirrors were frosted to ease pedestrian flow

When MS News visited Bayfront MRT at around 3pm on Tuesday (13 Jan), the mirrors at the entrance of the underpass were observed to be frosted across the middle of the glass panels.

Barricades had also been placed along the centre of the walkway, seemingly to maintain more orderly pedestrian flow.

Further along the underpass, several mirror panels remain uncovered, with floral posters installed between panels.

In response to queries from MS News, a Marina Bay Sands (MBS) spokesperson said the mirrors were frosted after feedback indicated a growing number of dance groups were rehearsing in the area, resulting in obstructions to pedestrian movement.

“A panel of mirrors along the underground walkway, located near the entrance of Bayfront MRT station, has been frosted to facilitate seamless pedestrian flow,” the spokesperson said, adding:

We need to ensure that this shared public space remains safe, accessible, and free from obstructions.

Dancing in a public walkway

On 5 Dec, a video on TikTok showed dancers using the underground walkway for rehearsals before the mirrors were covered. The original poster (OP) described the location as “Singapore’s hidden TikTok dance studio”.

In the clip, several dancers were seen occupying much of the space in the middle of the underpass while using the mirrors to practise their routines, prompting pedestrians to navigate around them.

Some individuals were also observed seated near the mirror panels, believed to be part of the dance groups.

The underpass serves as a key pedestrian link between Bayfront MRT station and Gardens by the Bay, making it a heavily used route for both commuters and tourists.

Netizens noted that the situation had persisted for some time. Another video shared on TikTok in June 2024 showed a similar scene, with multiple dance groups occupying the walkway and using the mirrors as reference points during practice.

In that video, dancers were seen standing in the middle of the passageway and placing chairs in the area, taking up a significant portion of the space.

The OP expressed mixed feelings about the situation, acknowledging the lively atmosphere created by the dancers while raising concerns about the extent to which the space was being occupied, particularly when furniture was brought in and pedestrians were forced to take detours.

Mixed reactions online

The decision to frost the mirrors has sparked discussion online, with many dancers agreeing that while there is a need for accessible public spaces to practise and grow Singapore’s arts scene, pedestrian safety and accessibility should take priority.

Some commenters noted that the layout of the linkway makes it unsuitable for dance rehearsals, especially given the volume of tourists and commuters passing through the area daily.

Others echoed similar concerns, pointing out that large dance groups can cause congestion and hinder pedestrian movement.

At the same time, several netizens suggested that more free or affordable dance studios could help provide dancers with appropriate spaces to practise without inconveniencing the public.

