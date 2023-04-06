Man Carries Sofa Backpack On China Subway, Can Sit Anytime & Anywhere He Wants

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Carries Single-Seater Sofa Backpack On China Subway

While many of us in Singapore lament the discomfort of public transport, a man in China has found the ultimate hack.

Recently, he made headlines for carrying a sofa like a backpack into a subway station.

Authorities reportedly did not see an issue with it, allowing him to go about his day.

Enjoys his commute in comfort

According to Tianmu News, videos of the man first went viral earlier this week.

As it turns out, he and his friends had filmed the video at Hangzhou Metro Line 2 before posting it online.

Speaking to reporters, he shared that they had reached out to a designer to customise the product.

It appears as though two straps have been carefully attached to the back of the sofa.

In a series of photos, he shows several ways to enjoy the ingenious invention.

On one occasion, he sits patiently by the train doors at an empty subway platform.

Otherwise, he has also casually lounged in a train cabin.

He appears to be the picture of comfort as he reclines on the plush sofa alongside other commuters.

Passes safety inspection

Tianmu News reported that the man had asked the subway staff beforehand if he was allowed to carry the item.

Luckily for him, his bulky item passed the security check despite being close to the upper limit of the carryable volume.

According to the Hangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau, commuters can carry items of up to 30kg.

Additionally, the group also made sure to travel during off-peak hours to avoid inconveniencing other commuters.

Featured image adapted from 马来西亚星洲日报 Malaysia Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.