Woman feeds soft drink to critically endangered lemur at S’pore Zoo, visitors reminded to be respectful

Woman feeds soft drink to critically endangered lemur at Singapore Zoo

A picture showing a woman feeding a can of soft drink to a critically endangered lemur at Singapore Zoo has gone viral.

In response to the incident, which took place last Friday (14 March), the Mandai Wildlife Group issued a statement urging visitors to be respectful of the animals.

The group also confirmed that it is looking into the incident. The lemur in question is being closely monitored by its keepers.

Lemur fed outside of scheduled sessions

The photo, posted on the @Sgfollowsall Instagram page, showed the woman petting and feeding a soft drink to the lemur.

A Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at the Fragile Forest walk-through biodome at the Singapore Zoo.

Fortunately, keepers reported that Piddy, the lemur, was “not affected” by the incident.

The incident happened outside of the lemur’s scheduled feeding and training sessions and was not witnessed by staff members.

Company urges visitors to exercise social etiquette

The group took the opportunity to remind visitors to exercise social etiquette and show respect towards the animals.

Additionally, Mandai Wildlife Group reiterated that visitors are not allowed to touch or feed animals except in “specific programmes” managed by animal care personnel.

The red-ruffed lemur is a critically endangered species known for its rust-red fur and jet-black face. However, its population is expected to decline by 80% over the next 23 years.

