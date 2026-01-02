S’pore photobooth brand Solace Studios closes 1st Haji Lane outlet, cites competition & rental prices

Solace Studios closes 1st outlet in Haji Lane after 3 years

Homegrown photobooth studio Solace Studios has announced the permanent closure of their very first outlet after three years, citing rising rental costs and increasing competition along the popular stretch.

The studio shared the news in a series of emotional slides on TikTok on 24 Dec, revealing that the space at 30 Haji Lane would close permanently on 28 Dec.

“It was hard letting it go because it was where everything started,” they wrote.

Where everything began in 2022

Solace Studios said they collected the keys to the unit on 27 Sept 2022, recalling how the team took a long time deciding where to open their first store.

“We still remember how excited we all felt starting this journey,” the post read.

The studio also shared photos from their early days, including a simple shop layout after a quick renovation, a small makeshift office at the back where the founder studied during quieter periods, and their first collaboration with local brand Amalgam Club.

A neighbourhood cat & fan events

Among the memories revisited was a neighbourhood cat that frequently wandered into the store.

“I wonder how it’s doing,” the studio wrote, adding that they sometimes closed the shop late because they “didn’t want to chase it out”.

Looking back at the old photos, the founder described the experience as “super nostalgic”, adding that he “can’t believe” it’s only been three years since the studio opened.

Over the years, the outlet even hosted several high-profile fan events.

In June 2023, American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker visited the store for a fan meet, which Solace Studios described as their first collaboration with a big company like Universal Music Singapore.

British musician Yungblud also dropped by the photobooths for a fan event in November that same year, marking another milestone for the young brand.

Renovation to keep up with changing trends

In 2024, Solace Studios temporarily closed the outlet for a month as more photobooth concepts began popping up along Haji Lane.

They explained that the growing saturation along the stretch made it necessary for them to differentiate themselves, noting that their original plain-room concept was no longer “popular” and had “fallen out of trend”.

The space was subsequently revamped into an aeroplane-themed store, complete with new air-conditioning units to improve customer comfort.

“Super proud of the design and how everything turned out,” the founder shared.

Built with help from family & friends

The post also highlighted how deeply personal the space was to the founder.

His grandfather, a plumber, helped install the shop sign and handled handyman work, while his grandmother checked if the sign was level.

Friends painted booths past midnight, and family members pitched in to install lighting.

“This place holds so much memory,” he wrote, adding that he had not expected to feel such sadness until he looked back through the old photos.

Decision driven by rising rent & competition

Ultimately, Solace Studios said the decision to close the outlet came down to practical considerations.

“Because of the increasing competition of photo booth[s] along Haji Lane and also increasing rental, we decided not to continue holding on to this store,” the studio wrote.

When MS News visited the area on 28 Dec, we also observed another photobooth store operating right beside Solace Studios’ outlet at 76 Haji Lane, with the brand also operating another outlet at 73 Haji Lane along the same stretch.

The founder admitted it was difficult to separate sentiment from business realities, adding: “Solace Studios was basically birthed here.”

“My heart will definitely feel heavy the next time I walk past this unit,” he said, especially knowing it could eventually become another photobooth space.

Looking ahead to 2026

In a final TikTok posted on the night of 28 Dec, the founder filmed himself closing the store one last time, thanking supporters who had been part of the journey.

Looking ahead, Solace Studios said they plan to focus on making their photobooths more accessible by bringing them “closer to everyone’s homes” in 2026, while continuing to improve and potentially revamp their existing outlets. The brand currently operates 19 other outlets and booths across Singapore.

“As the saying goes: ‘When one door closes, another one opens,'” the founder wrote.

